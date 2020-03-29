Tales of Arise: Here’s Everything That You Need to Know About It!

Tales of Arise is the latest version of JRPG series as it is a next-generation gaming version. The theme of the game is the inheritance and evolution, which means natural systems and significant updates. Let’s see all the latest updates, trailer and release date of the game.

When Will It Available?

Fans are waiting to release the Tales of Arise which will come in 2020 and available for Playstation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The trailer of Tales of Arise

First, the trailer was shown at the Tokyo Game show in 2019. the release date is delayed due to coronavirus pandemic however we will update you as we receive any news regarding it.

As in the trailer, Alphen pulls a sword from Shionne’s chest, and she makes it convenient so that Alphen couldn’t feel pain. The sword is not ordinary; it can burn hand of anyone who touches her.

At the end of the trailer, the third character fainted that help the audience. the show ended with ” Now is the time for a change.”

Characters of Tales of Arise

there are two protagonists in Takes of Arise one ios Iron mask named Alphen and a Pin haired woman who called Shionne.

Alphen will be a playable character and the slave from a technologically stunted planet called Dahna. Alphen lost his memory, and the Shionne cursed by thorns which causes pain to anyone who touches her.