New Cast Stars of the Netflix’s Show ” Ozark Season 3″!

Ozark season 3 is a famous crime dram that coming with the third season. Mark Williams and Bill Dubuque are the creators of the show.

Jason Bateman is the leading character of the show who has been done first two seasons of Ozark successfully. Now let’s see what will happen with season 3, which is arriving soon on Netflix.

Release date of Ozark Season 3

the wait has over Ozark season 3 will release on 27 March 2020. So enjoy this new season in quarantine life. This new season of Ozark season will keep you away from boredom.

New Cast Stars of Ozark Season 3

Jessica Frances Dukes

We know all the previous cast stars so here we will talk about the new members who will play a role in Ozark season 3. Jessica Frances Dukes will play the role of the special agent as Maya Miller. He comes to the casino to take Marty down.

Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey will play the role as ben Davis in Ozark season 3. he is joining the show as Wendy’s brother.

Joseph Sikora

Another new cast, Joseph Sikora will appear as Frank Cosgrove Jr who recently played a role in power book V: Force as Tommy Egan.

Well in Ozark upcoming show, he will play the temper prone son who will work in a casino laundering scheme. Sikora said he would come in between five-seven episodes.

Felix Solis

the last one is Felix Solis, who will play the biggest cartel role in Mexico and becomes a dangerous enemy of Byrdes. Felix is famous due to her role in The Good Wife and the Family.