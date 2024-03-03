Rockstar has released 2 new patch for the PC version of GTA 5, one after the other, which acknowledges some crash causes and bugs out of the way.

Rockstar has made a big deal by releasing the gta 5 gameconfig 1.0.350.1 download to make it run on a wide range of computers. While the studio remained true, in some regards, to that statement. Various issues and errors have been commented on by players.

In order to fix this issue, Rockstar has released a couple of updates recently and a recent patch live earlier.

Rockstar Games has recently released 2 new patch for the PC version of GTA 5, which has some improvements taken up to the cause. Fixed examples were problems where cars from the garage disappeared or could no longer be available in the garage. Also said to have improved the stability of the game.

The often-lamented error with Ambient Occlusion does not appear in the changelog. It is currently unknown whether the mods will work again in the future – or if Rockstar generally advances a stop. Note that the mods were officially not supported by Rockstar Games anyways.

There was another patch gta 5 gameconfig 1.0.350.1 download version was released for the PC version of GTA 5 that can be found on the Rockstar Social Club website and it is around 353.44mb in size. This patch is only concerned with one fix that states “Fixes to improve game stability and other minor fixes” as listed here.

The update brings solutions to a lot of stability problems and crashes that happened while players tried to move between jobs in GTA online multiplayer and the crashes that caused vehicles in the garage to be replaced without those from the street.

The freeze that might happen when players try to rob in a store is also fixed in this new update.

In any case, you can find a huge list of improvement in the GTA 5 Patch 1.0.350.1 changelog here and below:

Vehicles in your garage can no longer be accidentally replaced with vehicles from the street. For details, see this page.

Improved stability and fixed several crashes and hangs while transitioning between Jobs in GTA Online.

Fixed an issue where certain players were unable to exit their garages while inside of a personal vehicle.

Fixed an issue where the game could freeze if you were robbing a store while someone else was attempting to buy snacks there.

A rare issue has been fixed where some players received a “Purchase Failed” error when attempting to buy apartments.

Fixed an issue where players would be asked to quit the game while using text chat in Golf and pressing the “E” key.

GTA Online characters can now be added to your shortlist in the Rockstar Editor.

Fixed several clipping issues that occurred when taking Snapmatic selfies.

One-on-One Vehicle Deathmatches in Free Roam will now properly spawn all participants in vehicles.

Fixed a Steam-only issue where you could not alt-tab back into GTAV if you alt-tabbed out while the Steam overlay was active.

Various fixes to bring improved patch download speeds.

Improvements to matchmaking so players that have good connections to each other are matched together more frequently.

Fixed a Steam-only issue where players could not use Mexican Spanish as a subtitle language.

General stability fixes for director mode and video editor.

Various crash fixes.

Fixes for issues caused by launching the game in offline mode.

Conclusion

Grand Theft Auto or GTA 5 is one of the best selling video games of all time! More than 180 Million copies are shipped across various platforms. The game includes some of the most thrilling experiences and missions to accomplish. With this blog, now you know about gameconfig 1.0.350.1 patch that was released to fix any bugs or issues within the game. You can search for gta v crack version 1.0.350.1 download option if available, and start your game.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What Patch is GTA 5 on now?

Ans: A new patch has been officially launched, the 1.68 patch. It can be downloaded for all supported platforms which also includes the PS4, PS5, Xbox series and Xbox one.

Ans: Social Club will update your game automatically. This is only for the downloaded version of the game. You will not be able to update your existing game, if it’s pirated. You need to redownload the updated version of the game for any other source.

Q3. Is there a cracked GTA 5?

Ans: There was a gta 5 crack version 1.0.350.1 download available, before its official release. But there isn’t any cracked version available now.