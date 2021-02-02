Take Advantage Of Fast Payments With Webmoney Betting Sites

Waiting ages for payment confirmation messages can be frustrating, particularly when you’re trying to place bets. However, with webmoney betting sites, you can say goodbye to delayed payments and withdrawal issues. In addition to being a great alternative for making deposits and withdrawals at betting sites Philippines, webmoney is a valuable option for transferring funds to your loved ones.This article is authored by Mightytips betting expert, Evelyn Balyton.

Webmoney is a new and secure way to make payments and cash transfers over the internet. The webmoney system focuses on online transactions using high-end encryption to facilitate payments within minutes. You can also track your payments and tell when the merchant has received your money. Unlike other forms of web payments where it’s difficult to track your transactions, webmoney shows you a detailed analysis of when funds are likely to be received. It can also be used as a budgeting tool to stay within your betting limits.

Luckily, this innovative and secure web payment system has been embraced by betting sites in the Philippines. Webmoney betting sites offer a fast and secure way to make deposits and request withdrawals from your betting wallet. In a fast-paced digital world, seamless online payments and tracking have become essential. Some of the betting sites and sportsbooks that allow Filipinos complete transactions through webmoney include MELBET, 1XBET, BETFAIR, 22BET amongst others.

How To Use Webmoney Betting Sites

Using webmoney betting sites is no different from your usual payment options. All you have to do is follow the steps we’ve outlined below.

Create a Webmoney Account: The first step is to log on to the webmoney website on your internet-enabled device and create a new account. Proceed to your preferred sportsbook and select the webmoney logo under the deposit/payments section. If this logo isn’t displayed, then it’s likely that the bookmaker doesn’t accept payments via webmoney. Once you’ve selected the webmoney option, you’ll be redirected to the Webmoney website to confirm your login details. After confirmation, you may enter the desired amount and a coupon code if you have any. Finally, log in to your betting account to confirm if the funds have been credited to your betting wallet.

Advantages Of Using Webmoney Betting Sites

With the increase in online fraud and credit card issues, sports bettors need to use payment systems they can trust. This is to ensure the safety of funds and guaranteed payment of winnings. Some of the advantages of using webmoney betting sites include;

Secured payment option: webmoney transactions are processed with the latest encryption technology which makes them safe and traceable from your end.

Processing Times: one of the benefits and selling points of webmoney is its low processing time. Deposits reflect in your betting wallet, enabling you to fund and stake nonstop.

Budgeting and Tracking: the webmoney payment method affords Filipinos the option to limit their betting expenses, as well as the ability to track processed funds.

Webmoney mobile applications are available on both Andriod and iOS platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions OnWebmoney Betting Sites

When it comes to financial topics, it’s normal to have doubts and questions. This section seeks to answer some of the most common questions Filipino bettors have about webmoney payments.

1. Is Webmoney Secure?

Surely no one wants to enter their financial details on a website they aren’t certain of. However, with webmoney, you can put your mind to rest. This is because the service uses encrypted technology to ensure your transaction details stay private. Should any issues arise, you can reach the webmoney team via the customer support section of their website.

2. Are There Any Hidden Charges?

There are no hidden charges with webmoney betting sites. However, users are charged a 0.8% processing fee on each transaction. This amount may vary depending on the bookmaker in question. Thus, it’s important to read the terms and conditions of the bookmaker you’ve chosen.

3. Which Betting Sites Accept Webmoney Payments?

Not all betting sites in the Philippines accept payments viawebmoney. This is because the system is relatively new. However, most of the top sportsbooks in the Philippines now accept webmoney payments. Some of these sites include Melbet, Marathonbet, 1xbet, 22bet, and Betfair. If your preferred sportsbook isn’t a webmoney betting site, you can consider other payment options including Skrill and Neteller.

4. Transaction Processing Time

As mentioned earlier, deposits on webmoney betting sites reflect instantly. However, withdrawals may take a while longer. While Melbet offers the fastest webmoney payout at 15 minutes, other sportsbooks like Marathonbet and Betfair take 30 and 24 hours respectively.

Conclusion

Safe and secure payments are essential to maximising the entertainment at betting sites Philippines. With webmoney betting sites, you can do away with the worry that comes with delayed payments.

Although a recent payment service, webmoney has been embraced by several betting sites in the Philippines, showcasing its trustworthy nature and efficiency.