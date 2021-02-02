Dustin Poirier Wins Against Conor McGregor at UFC 257

Conor McGregor had to face a sad defeat from “The Diamond” Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. McGregor returned to the ring after a sabbatical of 1 year.

Initially, at the match, Conor showed power taking much control in the first round. However, the lead didn’t last long as round 2 went to Dustin. Conor McGregor received a string of Poirier shots before getting a devastating hook right up enough to reach to the mat.

Dustin knocked Conor with a technical hook

Dustin took his long fetched revenge for the 2014 loss. Conor beat him in that match in the first round itself.

It seemed Poirier came with a plan to hit McGregor’s legs to beat him down. The plan worked obviously and how.

Dustin Poirier called out another fight, which would be the third match with Conor McGregor, to show off that he is an unbeatable boxer in the UFC.

Conor defended his loss due to his absence from the ring for 1 year

Conor reminded that he was out of the octagon for quite some time. He was very uncomfortable during his fight as he should not have been. He said, explaining his loss to beat the best one needed to be acclimated with the ring.

Conor won his last match in 2020 January against Cowboy Cerrone. Then he was absent from the ring for almost a year.

There was a defeat for Conor in UFC 229 when Khabib Nurmagomedov won against him in October 2018. Conor also didn’t face any fights since November 2016 before playing that match.

Khabib not impressed with Conor form

The coach of Khabib said that seeing the performance of Conor; he dismissed any chances of a rematch between Khabib and Conor.

Khabib tweeted that Conor, a champion, went down with his own mistakes, and he didn’t have what made him once-invincible in the ring.

Khabib said that the loss was only the result of giving up his team partners who helped him reach the victories. He rather went away to continue with the kids. That showed in his lack of mobility in the kicks in the last match.

Right now, Dustin McGregor is in great form at UFC. Michael Chandler also knocked Dan Hooker in the 1st round, getting a fantastic win.