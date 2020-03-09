3 Top Classroom Games for students

When people think of academic studies, they automatically relate it to textbooks and the rote style of teaching. However, the teachers and the education providers must take due effort to make learning more exciting and interactive for the students. For this, you can include and incorporate a bunch of fun and interesting classic games. These will be great to motivate the students, and perennially encourage them to work on their imagination and creativity. So, here are a bunch of classroom games that will make learning more fun and engaging for the students without them even realizing the same.

First – Charades

First, a classic game that must be a part of the classroom game for the students is charades. It is an epic way to motivate the students to come in front and be a part of the lesson.

What do you need? – A list of concepts, people, or actions related to the subject being imparted.

How to play: Firstly, you have to pick a student who’d stand in front. Then, from the list, he’ll have to act out the said word. So, while he’s acting it out, the rest of the class would try to guess what the student is trying to explain. The students can either shout out the guesses or simply raise their hands, and the teacher can pick a student to answer. So, whichever student does the right guesswork, would be the next to act out.

Alternatively: You can even try to make the game challenging. This would involve trying to describe a particular word that’s restricted by some forbidden words. For instance, you can give a task to describe the word habitat, without using the word animals or home.

Second – Hangman

Another classroom game for students is the hangman. It is an interactive but traditional game that aids in improving the subject knowledge or the spellings of the students. However, the purpose is to do all the learning while still making it enjoyable.

What do you need? – An interactive whiteboard, or a whiteboard and a pen, with a few subject-specific words that will inspire the young learners.

How to play – For this, you need to divide the class into two different teams. Then, you will have to pick a student who’ll stand towards the front of the class. Next, you’ll have to think of some words that are in the context of your lesson. Now, the student will have to draw the specifications on the whiteboard that represent the other letter in the word. It now comes down to the rest of the class to guess the word. It will flow one letter at a time. So, you can make the teams to alternatively guess the letters. Whenever someone makes an incorrect guess, it leads to a hangman being drawn. So, whichever is the first team to guess the word, would win, unless the hangman is finished. Now, keep going on with the game, by thinking of more relevant words.

Alternatively: In any case, if you think the hangman wouldn’t be apt, you can pick a different image, something probably subject related or something creative, like a snowman or a spaceman.

Third – Scatter-gorries

While she was in school, her teacher made her and her classmates play scatter-gorries. It is an interesting and fun game that will motivate the students to think and grasp-in a lot of knowledge.

What do you need? – You’ll need some pens, pencils, papers, and a bunch of subject-related categories, such as Space and Earth, with topics like the solar system, weather, rocks, and landforms.

How to play? – The students will be split into a bunch of small groups. Then, they’ll have to note their categories on paper. Pick any letter from A to Z and give the groups a few minutes to pick one word from every category, starting with a letter. On completion of the time, for every unique answer, points will be allocated. So, this means that if both the teams write similar words, they wouldn’t get points. You can repeat the game with various letters.

Alternatively: In case the number of students in the class is less, then the categories can be filled in individually instead of forming teams.

So, these are three great classroom games for students to promote learning.