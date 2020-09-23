The list of Assassin’s Creed games ranked by player preference will give you an idea of where to start. Assassin’s Creed has the same theme throughout the games; the fight for free will between Templars and Assassins. The best part about this game series is that it incorporates historical events into this fictional story, allowing you to relive the history as a hero.

Assassin’s Creed 2 – the Assassin’s Creed game ranked first always

It is more than a decade since Assassin’s Creed 2 became a part of the series. However, it is still the best and perfect game. The essential beauty of this game is the enjoyable storyline that will get you attached to the assassin character, Ezio. The developers gave more perfection in terms of graphics, storyline, diversity of tasks, and importantly, the surprise of flying machines of Leonardo da Vinci.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – the Assassin’s Creed game ranked for its narration

While most of the games in this series take you to the steam engine and kingship eras, the Odyssey pulls you back to the legendary Greek world. The narration of the story attracts you into this realm as Kassandra or Alexios. Players considered this game as a new direction for the series. The second notable element of this game is the intelligent combat skills, which allowed the gamers to be more tactical than just smashing the same couple of buttons repeatedly.

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood – the Assassin’s Creed game ranked for surprise

The first surprise is that this series did not fail. Brotherhood rode too much on the success of Assassin’s Creed 2, giving Ezio just an additional power to recruit followers. While critics expected Brotherhood to fail because of the familiar gameplay, the multiplayer mode and a direct narrative made this one of the Assassin’s Creed games ranked higher. The Rome background added more class to the screenplay, and the assassin uniform became the talk among the players.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins – the Assassin’s Creed game ranked for RPG mechanics

RPG mechanics was not new to this series in 2017. But, Origins took this small part and brought in new progress. Players loved the idea of upgrading armors and weapons to improve capability. Since Origins, this upgrading feature stuck with the gameplay. However, the gameplay and the ambiance failed to attract players, even though the Egyptian era and the Bayek character were quite impressive.

Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag – Too much made it too bad

Players found Assassin’s Creed 4 to be too little too much. It was almost impossible to finish the entire mission, making players withdraw interest from the game. While the other games had a couple of mission paths, Black Flag was up to the brim with Mayan ruins, Spanish, Pirates, British, shipwreck, sugar plantation, jungles, sea forts, and more. The recruit system, naval combat, and the ambiance made it feel like a pirate game. The Black Flag is also one of the light-hearted game to try in this series.

Assassin’s Creed Rouge – The turn of the Templar

In 2013, developers introduced Rogue to allow players to pick the side of Templars. It was quite an exciting turn that attracted many players initially. However, the developers failed to give new screenplay, combat themes, or even weapons. This add-on added a few new features to the Black Flag game, like grenade launchers, air rifles, oil slicks, and others. Maybe, Black Flag was already perfect that Rogue failed to catch the attention.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – the era of locomotive

The Syndicate had a good and detailed screenplay and brought many historical characters into the fictional London setting. The other added advantage of this game is that players were dissatisfied with Unity, and when Syndicate came along, it was like a relief. Evie and Jacob Frye captured the hearts of the players, just like Enzio. The game introduced carriages to cover long distances, but players found it easier to run and zip-line.

Assassin’s Creed 3 – A pioneer to free roam and revolution

Assassin’s Creed 3 was not the perfect game that players expected from the series. However, it did pave the way for the free roam option, unique storyline, and nautical adventure. However, too much details and ideas made it feel like forever before one starts assassinating. There was too much back story with half-native ancestors, Templar father, and others that the whole game was one big history lesson.

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations – too much irrelevancy in the storyline

Revelation was the final outing for Ezio, and it was the final gameplay with the beloved character for the players. However, Ubisoft managed to grab the fun out of it, with a stale storyline. How could a storyline with Altair and Ezio get boring? Constantinople was not a good choice for a setting, and the mini games did not make any sense to the entire gameplay.

Assassin’s Creed – the game that started everything

Assassin’s Creed does get the credit for starting a long series with a new storyline, interesting combat, and a potential movie idea. However, the first game in the series was not something that could rank higher in this series. The storyline was frustrating and repetitive. The missions were promising, but boring for many. The good thing out of this game is that the developers took the comments and created an entire series, spin-offs, and more out of this idea.

Assassin’s Creed Unity– the one where bug assassinates you

The bugs in the game were one of the major problems for Unity. Beyond the bugs, players found the storyline to be weak and gameplay to be repetitive and boring. It is not always about jumping down the building for an air assassination. The graphical glitches and the inadequate clarity gave more dislikes to this game. The Unity came into the series family in 2014, yet the developers did not consider adding a female character option. The developers spent too much time and resource on the extra work and left the main part bland.

Do you agree with this list of 11? Let us know about your list of Assassin’s Creed games ranked from best to worst.