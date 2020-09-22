Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather: Confirmation of an Exhibition Match

Confirmation about a Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather exhibition match came on September 16. While Logan Paul is a famous YouTube celebrity, Floyd Mayweather is a former boxing champion and a boxing promoter. The news revelation was made by Pat McAfee, an American sports analyst via Twitter. To date, the faceoff schedule is set for Winter 2020. However, there was no confirmation regarding the date and other details.

Logan Paul is more than a mere online influencer. He has the capability of proving himself in the boxing ring too. While on the one hand, there is serious speculation regarding Paul’s next match, on the other, co-host of ‘imPaulsive,’ Mike Majlak is throwing hints about a massive announcement.

Earlier, Logan Paul went for a professional second fight with fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019. This took place in the Staples Center of Los Angeles, and both competitors showed huge potential. There were signs of a brighter boxing future for Paul and KSI after the match. However, due to the present pandemic and the world’s condition, there is a mass postponement of games. For example, Roy Jones Jr. Vs. Mike Tyson is one of the matches that is rescheduled for a later date. Jake Paul is also preparing to be a part of this match.

Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather speculation is at the peak

With the big news about the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather, both the Paul brothers’ careers are again in the limelight. While Jake Paul is doing pretty well in his boxing career, Logan Paul has been relatively uneventful. However, there seems to be new hope now that the YouTuber has taken some time off from his podcast. Moreover, he is focusing on boxing. To date, there is no detail about Logan’s fitness and practice regime, but fans are hopeful that he will be able to make a good comeback.

According to media, Logan has thrown challenges to several other fellow YouTubers. However, only the likes of Josh Bruenecker and Floyd Mayweather are going to accept the challenge. Unfortunately, there are still no confirmations regarding these claims. In the context of all the speculation around, Mike Majlak took to address the matter. It was in the September 15 episode of his podcast when he spoke out. His words were fueling enough to increase rumors about Logan’s future.

Apart from co-host Mike Majlak, even Logan Paul himself is now addressing postponement of wrestling matches. Besides, Logan confirms that the news of a fight between him and Bruenecker is not valid. He further claims that his opponent texted him, asking whether he knows something new that he does not. Presently, it seems that Logan Paul and his team want to keep the suspense about his next match intact. However, they assure all the fans about a melt-worthy event when the final announcement takes place.