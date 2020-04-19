FIFA VAR: What Will be the Impact of New Features In the game?

Video Assistant Referee is a method, implemented by FIFA to get teh safe conduct rules in the game. It is also known as VAR and has both negative and positive impacts on the game.

FIFA is a game of EA Sports and has amazing mechanics, just like in reality. With the development of Engine Fifa, it has an impact ahead in terms of competition and never has fierce competition in terms of revenues and sales.

Features of the Game

UCL Campaign

UCL campaign is the latest feature in the game, so FIFA is taking a large advantage this year. Let’s see all the other features of VAR and will VR come to the FIFA franchise.

Possibility of FIFA VAR

FIFA is adding every detail in the game, and VAR is bringing to the game as the bonus deal. Therefore there is a chance of implementation of the new feature.

Appeal System Assumption

If VAR implemented in FIFA, then what will happen with the game? Fans are curious to know about it. There can be an appealing system so that VAR can recheck the incidents.

When Will VAR useful?

VAR works on any misconduct of rule that is foul or an offside, just like in daily football game. Moreover, teh Drawl system is not part of FIFA yet, but it is under consideration, so let’s see what happens.