YouTube Premium Playlist That You Can Watch For Free

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, several digital platforms are offering free services to their users. Just like HBO has brought for its users free content for a massive 500 hours, YouTube also has something in store for you. You will be happy to know that you can watch the premium YouTube shows for free now. Since we are going through difficult times during this pandemic, a little bit of entertainment feels like a lot of refreshment. On the one hand, governments around the world have called for national lockdowns. So, platforms such as YouTube have taken the initiative of entertaining people for free to motivate them to stay back at home.

As you already know COVID-19 or the coronavirus is human borne, and so social distancing is very important. Moreover, it is also the only way that can keep you safe because there is no particular vaccine invented until now. That is the reason why the governments and experts are suggesting home quarantine to every one of us.

Well, staying back at home for so many days at a stretch is indeed difficult and boring. However, there are ways in which you can keep yourself busy. Besides, you already know that this is probably the only way to protect ourselves and society too. So, you can spend more time with your family, and watch movies with them or play video games, and more. Therefore, to look after all your digital entertainment needs YouTube is offering several premia shows free of cost to you. So much in return for just one thing, and that is a request that you will stay back at home.

What is YouTube Premium?

YouTube is by far the most loved platform for video streaming online, and the YouTube premium is the paid version of the same. Usually, if you have a YouTube Premium subscription, you get to enjoy some extra benefits on both the website and the YouTube App. There are times when we want to watch our favorite show and get tired of the ads that appear every couple of minutes. If you are a Premium member then this problem is solved too. It means that there are no ad breaks when you are streaming a video on YouTube premium.

You must have noticed that when you want to play a YouTube video, you must stay on the website. If you switch to the homepage of your mobile, it will stop. However, that is not the case with YouTube Premium. In this, you can avail of the feature of background playback. It means that you can play any video in the form of MP3 audio even if you are on your Homepage. There is also an offline mode on which you can watch downloaded videos that you have saved for later. For Premium customers, the brand also offers YouTube music which is an online music streaming platform just like Spotify.

YouTube popularity

For the last couple of years, YouTube is giving neck-to-neck competition to the other streaming services such as Hulu, Netflix, and the rest. The mainstreaming section of YouTube is, of course, the YouTube Originals apart from the TV shows that you can watch here too. The difference between the original shows on YouTube versus other platforms is very nice. In the former, they mainly bring together, YouTube content creators to star in their original series and shows. In that way, they are promoting not just the channel but the creators on it as well.

Premium shows for free during COVID-19

As mentioned earlier, due to the COVID-19, YouTube is doing its part of motivating people to stay at home. To do that, they have come up with an option for you to watch some of the best YouTube Premium shows for free. It means that you do not have to spend any money on a new subscription, and still be able to watch the best content. It is a very thoughtful decision on behalf of YouTube, and it deserves all the praise.

The brand is thinking about the entertainment needs of millions of people online, keeping its profits secondary. However, there are only a few of the Premium shows that have been made free for now. Here’s a list.

Escape the Night

Kings of Atlantis (starting from 29th June 2020)

Matpat’s Game Lab

Fruit Ninja Frenzy Force (starting from 1st June 2020)

Step Up: Highwater

Hyperlinked (starting from 4th May 2020)

Impulse

We Are Savvy (started on 13th April 2020)

Sherwood

The Sideman Show

So, these are the fee YouTube Premium shows that you can watch for free now. You just have to create an account, if you have not till now to watch these.

Accessing YouTube Premium without a subscription

You don’t have to do any hard work to access the YouTube Premium channel to watch the above shows. They are easily available on the “YouTube Originals” channel. So, head straight to that option without wasting further time! Once you open the link of the Originals channel, there will be a Playlist option. In that section, you will find the above-mentioned shows that you can watch free of cost now. If you are thinking about whether the brand will add more shows to this list, then there is certainly no clear news about the same. For now, you will have to satisfy yourself with just these till and if new shows are available on the list.

Final thoughts

So, now you know about this good news of how to watch YouTube Premium content for free in the comfort of your homes. It is an initiative to keep you safe at home. Therefore, it is your responsibility to take care of yourself, your family, and society as a whole. It is now difficult to understand who is carrying the virus and how someone can get affected. So, the best way to stay safe is to maintain social distance and to isolate yourself.