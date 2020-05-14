Can You Grow Your Own CBD Oil?

Many people are interested in how the cannabidiol, or CBD, found in hemp plants can support human wellness. Products containing CBD are now widely available, with most jurisdictions allowing trade in them.

That has still left many wondering if it might be possible to produce CBD on their own. A quick look at the most relevant issues should reveal that this is a realistic option for those with enough commitment.

It All Starts With Plants That Contain CBD

CBD is found within all members of the hemp family, whether they are high-octane marijuana strains or hemp plants being grown for industrial purposes. Anyone who wishes to produce CBD oil at home will need to start by growing some plants that can then be harvested and processed as required.

Fortunately, hemp plants are hardy, opportunistic, and flexible, typically needing relatively little in the way to thrive when planted in temperate outdoor spaces. While i49 has details, most people who have some space outside that can be devoted to hemp cultivation will not need to worry about issues like sunlight or nutrition.

Growing indoors is a bit more complicated and requires a larger investment. The upside is that even simple indoor growing setups can produce mature hemp plants relatively quickly compared to relying on the sun. As with other sorts of cultivation, advanced approaches like hydroponics can boost yields even more.

Harvesting and Getting Ready for Extraction

Just like with the psychoactive THC that attracts so many recreational and medical users, cannabis plants produce more CBD after they start flowering. Begin with a strain that generates a lot of CBD relative to its THC content and things will be easier, in general.

Plants still need to be given a chance to develop mature, substantial buds before they get harvested. The timing will vary somewhat depending upon growing conditions, but it should normally be fairly easy to determine the moment to start collecting buds.

Drying and Processing

Before the CBD found within hemp plants can be isolated, the floral and vegetative material will need to be dried. Buds should be allowed to lose much of their water content, while leaves and stems to be ground up can be processed a bit sooner.

With all of the plant material having been turned into a fine powder, an alcohol-based extraction process will then normally be used to isolate CBD. After the solvent has been allowed to extract desirable compounds, it will then need to be filtered to make it as pure as possible.

The alcohol will then be carefully, slowly boiled away, leaving behind the cannabinoid-heavy oils it drew from the ground-up hemp. If the strain used was bred to be high in CBD and low in psychoactive cannabinoids, a relatively pure extract will be produced.

Finishing and Storing Homemade CBD Oil

The CBD oil that results from this process will be fairly crude compared to many commercial products. It will be difficult to achieve purity levels typical of the best commercial CBD oils and tinctures without having access to some fairly advanced equipment.

Still, extracted CBD can be used as an ingredient, in which case a lack of initial purity will often not be all that noticeable. Adding homemade CBD extract to other oils or foodstuffs can also extend its shelf life considerably.

While it will likely be easier for the average person today to simply buy CBD at retail, making oil at home is entirely possible. Many find the process to be both fairly accessible and quite enjoyable, when all is said and done.