Does it surprise you to hear that baseball cards have been collected since time immemorial? Baseball cards date back to the 1870s where companies used the popularity of the players to sell their wares. The cards contain some form of advertising. In the 20th century, most of these cards were sold in packs of cigars or candy. They have been used in promoting nearly everything from underwear, dog food to even beer. The baseball cards come in many shapes, sizes, and designs and they are mostly the size of credit cards. Some are triangular, and others are rectangular, all shapes, square, name them.

What do you collect?

As a collector, you’ve got a range of cards from which to collect. What guides the collector most is the taste or theme. For some, it’s about their favorite player or team, specific type or era, and such. Some collect usual or rare cards, while for others, it’s what fancies them at that moment. Some collectors change their focus over time like they’ll switch the 1950’s Topps to 1930’s Goudey. Others can switch to include some memorabilia like hockey cards or football cards. Inasmuch as this offers freedom to choose, it can be confusing, but the choice is yours in the end. You could walk to a local card show or check online for order auctions.

What you should know before you buy a baseball card

Misidentification is the most common novice mistake when it comes to buying a baseball card. This is where you’re ignorant about the effects of condition on the price of the balls or overestimating the value. You have a lot to learn about cards, and therefore, you should spend some quality time reading about how to collect cards, how to grade their condition, and their real worth. When you approach card collecting that way, your work becomes easier, enjoyable, and profitable.

How the baseball cards are priced

In a capitalist system, just like in many other things, the laws of supply and demand apply when pricing the cards. If the demand is high and with low supply, then the prices go high. With low demand and high supply, then the prices are low. Again, different card issues are produced differently. Even in an issue, the price of one card may be different from the other, rarer, or even plentiful.

What causes the demand? No set equation in determining the card demand. But the age, attractiveness, scarcity, who’s depicted on the card, and popularity of the card are some of the factors that determine their demand. Take, for instance, a card from a popular issue depicting a famous player that’s a rare card and in high condition; that will no doubt be sold expensively.

The collectible card’s price guide

If you’re e interested in collectible sports cards, the first thing you need is a price guide. This helps in identifying, learning, and pricing cards. They may not be outrightly accurate but will help you. If you’re serious about card collection, then you should get at least two price guides. They’re comprehensive catalogs that contain the listing pricing and pricing for all cards from a long time in the past to the present.

If you want to start well in baseball card collection, read relevant materials, check reputable online sites that do card collection. Be ready to learn, begin small and see yourself grow into that serious collector you’ve dreamt of.