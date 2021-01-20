Your Entertainment Guide To A New 2021

The world is bidding farewell to a horrible all-around 2020, and as doing so streamers from around the world are setting their sights on what 2021 has to offer. While the New Year doesn’t look like it’s going to bring much in terms of COVID change, it does open the opportunity for directors and producers to get some of those delays out there. In 2020, COVID delayed many series and movies, but with things starting to straighten out and measures in place, Hollywood is adapting. There are still many ETAs that still remain “to be determined”, but it does look like there are also plenty of exciting ones on the horizon. With limited free time on your hands now that people are getting back to work, which ones are you gonna wanna check out?

Mr. Mayor January 7th NBC

Ted Danson has been around Hollywood for a long time, played in plenty of diverse roles, but that doesn’t mean he’s given his best. With his skills to act in everything from interracial relations to a tight-knit lawyer, it is truly exciting to see what he can bring to the table as a goofball mayor. There is a reason that this show got slated for NBC’s must-see Thursday list. Danson has been putting viewers in seats for years with his roles in Cheers’ and The Good Place. It’s likely he’ll do the same in this role as a rich white guy running for mayor. The real catch of the entire series is that he wins before he really knows what he stands for.

It’s almost like he had so much money that he got bored in life, decided to run for election with no hopes of ever winning, and actually won. To put the cherry on top, the series will also feature Tina Fey along with her 30 Rock co-founder Robert Carlock. The duo has produced some impressive, hilarious stuff and that’s what you’ll also likely see from this goofball, governmental comedy.

WandaVision January 15th Disney

Given that Disney launched back in November of 2019, you’d think that they would have already introduced a comic or Marvel-based series or show already. Unfortunately, this hasn’t been the case, but it does appear that WandaVision will be well worth the wait. Based on a time after the Avenger: Endgame and completely different than anything you’ve ever seen before, this one will certainly shake up the TV viewing world. Being somewhat a mixture of Bewitched and The Truman Show, this one follows an unknowing couple (Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany) with superpowers.

As they go about their average life, it appears they are being filed by some outside entity.

Search Party January 14th HBO Max

HBO is well-known for introducing the world to some of the greats. Maybe you've heard of a little show called Game of Thrones. While Search Party is completely different and based around different premises in an entirely different era, there is nothing that brings people together like good TV. It's about a bunch of self-involved people living in Brooklyn who happen to come together to get involved in a search for a missing woman.

The catch of the show is, they get too overly involved with the missing Dory (Alia Shawkat), who actually looks like is being held captive somewhere.

The Book Of Boba Fett December Disney

For most dedicated fans of the series all you have to say is Star Wars or Star Wars characters. Fans were already turned on to this show during the end credit of the second season finale of The Mandalorian. The beloved Star Wars bounty hunter will finally get a much-needed and wanted series of his own. It couldn’t have come at a better time, as it’s going to be set during the same time period as The Mandalorian. It doesn’t hurt that the show will star Temuera Morrison as Fett and Ming-Naa Wen reprising her role as the Mando, Fennec Shand. This one likely won’t need much advertising with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni along with Robert Rodriguez behind the helm.

Nothing has been mentioned of baby Yoda yet, but it would be a crime against humanity to not include him in this hit show.