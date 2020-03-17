Your beginner’s guide for the cloud phone system

Out of all telephony trends, the one which has brought a revolutionary change in the way businesses used to communicate with each other is cloud telephony. This technology has granted the ability to work beyond the money crunch, geographical limitations, device dependency, and various other factors that can act as an impediment to your success.

The best part of using a cloud-based phone system is that using it is 100% hassle-free. Without asking for tons of brainstorming at the system installation & maintenance part, it allows a business to grow exponentially. Sounds interesting, right?

If you don’t know much about the cloud phone system and are wondering what all it can do for your business, then this beginner’s guide is the ideal way to educate yourself.

Understanding cloud telephony in a better way

In a cloud-based phone system, all your telephony infrastructure components are pre-deployed over cloud-space. All the telephony services are hosted on the servers. From the surface, it shares functional similarity with your local PBX system. The only major difference is that it transmits voice signals using the internet connection. Based on this fact, it’s often known as a hosted VoIP system.

The basic component of cloud telephony

Cloud telephony is made up of various components performing different actions.

Business phone number – This is one of the most basic components of your cloud PBX system. Using this number, your customers contact you. This can be a regular mobile phone number, toll-free number, PRI number from the cloud set-up or a virtual phone.

Cloud Telephony Servers – The second main component is a group of cloud telephony servers. These servers are capable of performing various functions like Call recording, IVR, reporting, performance analysis, API, and various other functionalities. These servers are hosted in various data-centers managed by the cloud telephony service providers. These servers have multiple PRI lines and they streamline call distribution based upon the pre-defined rules or inputs from the IVR.

Extensions or landing numbers or Agent Numbers – The third and last major cloud telephony component is the landing or agents’ number. This is the number where the call actually lands. Depending upon the set-up, a landing number can be your agent number, office land-line or a personal mobile phone number. Some of the leading cloud PBX service providers offer you a hunting number facility. By using this facility, the system will dial another number automatically if an agent/landing number is not available to answer the call.

Choosing the cloud telephony

While you make a move to choose the cloud telephony, make sure:

You are getting it from a reliable and trustworthy service provider.

You have multiple subscription options to make the choice as per your exact needs.

The cost charged is justified by the features offered. Some of the key features like voicemail, IVR, call recording, call transferring; auto-dialer, auto-attendant, and call recording are available. Along with this, you should have the freedom to customize your features’ suite at any point in time.

Benefits of using a cloud phone system

A cloud phone system is one tool that benefits you by all means. Some of its key advantages are:

Low operational cost

Unlike PSTN-based telephony which is every pocket-heavy, cloud telephony is very budget-friendly as it takes off the burden of hardware/software deployment, regular maintenance, and timely updates. Once you subscribe to the service plan, all these things will be taken care of by the service provider.

Freedom from device dependency

You will not be able to stay functional if you are not using the landline phone with PSTN telephony. Calls will be answered and entertained using this device only. This device dependency limits your operations at some point in time. Cloud telephony can work from any data-driven device and sets you free from this device dependency.

Remote work support

Once you get started with cloud telephony; an internet connection, right subscription, and data-driven device are the things that you need. There is no need to set a complex communication infrastructure. This is why you can easily enjoy the benefits of the remote work environment.

Reliable performance analysis

While you work remotely, you can’t ignore the importance of continual employees’ monitoring. Cloud telephony allows you to monitor it with full conviction even if you are miles apart.

With a feature like a call barging, you can become part of two-way communication and learn about your agents’ abilities. Then you have a continual reporting and analysis facility allowing you to create custom employee reports based on their real-time performance. The data included is so relevant and reliable that you will hardly miss anything.

Cloud telephony – A blessing in disguise

If you are frustrated with high call incurring charges and want to grow unconditionally then getting a cloud-based phone system on board is the right thing to do. A product of cut-above communication technology, it curtails various operational hurdles. However, you must be attentive while buying and ensure that only a trusted service provider is to be hired for the job.