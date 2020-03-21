World War Z to Get PC/Xbox One Crossplay Support on March 23 with New Skin Pack and More

World War Z, the popular horror and survival game is getting crossplay support on both PC and Xbox on March 23. Saber Interactive has also announced that the World War Z crossplay support will also be available for PS4 but at a later date in the near future. The new crsoosplay support will be coming to the game as part of the upcoming World War Z crossplay update which will be available on March 23.

Now, this will allow players to join as a team and matchmake from the same pool using the crossplay feature over PC and Xbox One starting from March 23.

The update will not only bring crossplay support for both PC and Xbox One players, but will also bring the new War Heroes character skin DLC pack. The new pack will include four new character skins, new unique weapon variants and perks, a new mission objective, and balancing improvements to World War Z Horde Mode.

Saber Interactive, however, hasn’t yet revealed the price of the upcoming War Heroes character skin DLC pack. According to the GamigUncle report, the new War Heroes character skin DLC pack is most likely to cost the same as the previous skin pack, priced at $9.99.

What do you think about the upcoming World War Z crossplay support between PC and Xbox One? Do let me know in the comments section down below.