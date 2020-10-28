Watch are known to be one of the best accessories anyone can wear. It can be paired with different outfits and can also be worn on various occasions. Wearing such accessories can make anyone look stylish and luxurious even if they’re going to their work. Mixing and matching are some of the best ways to achieve the look you want.

You don’t have to try so hard to look presentable in front of many people. The best thing you can do is look for a luxury watch that can make your office or corporate attire look more elegant than the rest. You have to know what are the types of watches you should wear for your everyday clothing. Here is a list of the top 4 luxury watches for your corporate outfits.

Santos de Cartier

If you’re looking for a luxury watch to match with your formal attires, then you should check this one out. The Santos de Cartier is known to be one of the most famous watches on this list because of its sleek design and history. This timepiece is considered one of the best watches for formal occasions because it makes the person wearing it look more luxurious and elegant.

The Cartier Santos watch still has the iconic square-shaped frame that makes it a classic timepiece. Most people nowadays prefer watches with a round frame because it’s the typical type of watch they see on the internet. The simplicity of this watch’s design is what makes it better from the rest of the watches in the market today.

Tommy Hilfiger Sport Luxury Watch

Tommy Hilfiger is best known for its sophisticated products. You’ll see right away how refined their products are just by looking at them. Watches are one of the most popular items on their list, and each and one of them has that vibrant design that will surely make anyone who is wearing it look fashionable at all times.

The Tommy Hilfiger Sport Luxury Watch is made of stainless steel, and its features are perfect for sporty people who want to look good when going to their work. The black leather strap of this watch is made out of calfskin leather. You will never complain when it comes to comfortability. The monochromatic color this watch has is best paired with formal attires.

Pulsar Quartz Stainless Steel Watch

You can never go wrong with this watch because of the simple and astonishing design it has. It comes in metallic gold and silver colors, and the teal face is perfect for any office attire you have. It also has an adjustable date and day window. Watches such as this one can be expensive. That’s why doing some research before purchasing is recommended.

The water-resistant feature it has is very helpful, especially for people who love going for a swim after a long day at work. The simplicity of this watch’s design is what makes it unique from other watches. The two-tone color this watch has can be easily paired with any outfits you have, even if it’s just a casual attire.

Seiko 5 SNK793

Seiko has been one of the leading watches in the watch industry for some time now, and they are famous for creating all-weather watches due to the durability of the products they have. The Seiko 5 SNK793 is one of the toughest timepieces they’ve designed, and it’s also known to be water-resistant.

The luminous markers of this watch is an excellent feature because it helps you keep track of time even if you’re in dark places. You can also adjust the date and day of this watch, and the battery life of this watch is very impressive as well. Office outfits will indeed look amazing once you pair it with this watch.

Takeaway

Keeping track of time in a classy way has never been this fun and exciting. You get to dress up for work wearing accessories such as luxury watches. You should be mindful when buying a luxury watch to avoid having problems in the future. You can try asking experts for advice and tips regarding the authenticity of the watches you want to buy.