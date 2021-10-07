Word games will improve your mental skill

Word games are a great way to have fun. They are not only very popular in our country, but also very popular all over the world. There is a reason for this.

These games are fun and interesting, and are perfect for rest and relaxation. However, they have many other advantages. Coming up with words from the letters can not only stimulate brain activity, but also improve cognitive ability and increase one’s vocabulary and concentration.

Who, at least once in his life, did not spend time playing “words” or “city” while hiking, picnicking, traveling, or turning off the lights at home? ! The main advantage of word games is that they do not require special props and can be played at any age.

Adults and children are always happy to participate in this process, because the main task of the game is to entertain and relax, and the competitive elements perfectly stimulate and even inspire inspiration.

What Is The Use Of Word Games For Children?

In pedagogy, word games are classified as teaching. Such activities stimulate cognitive processes that many players did not even think of: attention is activated, different types of thinking, memory is trained. In addition, unlike other types, word games do not focus on visualization, so imagination and perception channels work well.

For the same reason, word games are essential for the development of children. In addition to the most obvious function-the development of speech and the increase of vocabulary-they also solve many other problems:

Participate in the formation of auditory attention and phoneme hearing;

Contribute to the development of neural connections and the improvement of thinking processes;

Help cultivate rapid response;

Inspire a sense of humor.

You can play word games with children aged 3-4, when all important brain functions have been formed. At the same time, the game is huge!

Word Games For Children And Adults

Words – Last Letter

Games based on this principle are familiar to everyone. One player utters a word, and the next participant thinks of another word as its last letter. If the word ends with d, s, b, b, you need to use the penultimate letter. You can play any number of combinations, mainly to pre-determine the sequence of moves and transfers.

To make the game more difficult, you can limit your vocabulary to specific topics: cities, names, animals, food, green items, etc. You can use crossword by the guardian.

Reverse words

The leader uttered a word, while the other person tried to pronounce it in reverse. For example: drawing-cone; shovel-atapol; steak-ateltok.

However, for this game, children must be able to read, and the main goal is to learn how to create a visual image of words and consolidate spelling. Therefore, the game has no strict rules.

“What does it consist of?”

This game aims to expand horizons and develop deductive thinking. Ask your child what is the table made of? He would answer: “From wood-from wood.” An adult would say, “From wood and screws.”

Therefore, it is absolutely possible to decompose any object into parts, and sometimes even adults can learn new things for themselves. Specify restrictions in advance, for example, you don’t have to list all parts of a car.

“Contact”

This game requires at least three players, but the more the game, the more interesting it becomes. The speaker thinks of a word and names its first letter (for example, “l”): now his task is not to reveal the word as long as possible. In order to express their guesses, participants must first establish a “connection” with each other.

“Associations”

The first player calls a word, the next calls its association. You can play together or in a big company. An example of an association chain: cow-meadow-grass-grasshopper-song-note-notebook-school, etc.

In addition to the development of imagination, the advantage of the game is that it can understand hidden thoughts or capture children’s feelings and anxiety through naming associations.

In addition to oral games, there are many written games: “Balda”, “Bull and Cow”, “Chain”, uppercase small words, etc. But almost all games can adapt to the spoken language, and vice versa. Conversely: Oral games can be modified and complicated by transferring them to paper. However, even the classic games in “words” or “associations” are usually enough to make your child have fun and exercise their brain power at the same time. For easy to use you can Download and install Crossword Answers 911.

History of word play

This game has a history of thousands of years, and its origins come from India and ancient Greece. Not long ago, intellectuals used it as a board game to entertain and develop memory, logic and vocabulary. As a guide, they use cards with syllables and must choose syllables in specific words or phrases.

Nowadays, computer game developers are releasing various apps, and these logic games at different levels have become more difficult and interesting. Obviously, the longer the word, the more difficult it is to come up with an anagram, but more anagrams can be derived from this word.

The benefits of word games are as follows:

Improve vocabulary: Vocabulary skills are very helpful for personal and professional development. High-quality and complex words will easily take your career to the next level. For writers or reporters, it is important for them to keep abreast of what is happening. With the help of word games, you can not only support, but also increase your vocabulary, and the form is quite interesting.

Improve concentration: Word games involve a person being able to correctly solve and identify difficult problems by finding the clues they need. This process is intense and complicated. With its help, you can improve concentration and concentration. Judging from how often a person speaks, the more he can concentrate.

Relieve stress : As many people have pointed out, word games can help reduce stress and tension. Guess words, make characters, and solve various puzzles, distracting and relaxing. In addition, fun games can make people happy. Many studies have confirmed this.

Improve cognitive ability : Solving word puzzles and games have a positive effect on a person’s cognitive ability. With the help of games, you can not only identify problems, but also solve them, which is achieved through creative thinking.

Conclusion

All in all, word games will not only provide exciting pastimes, but also useful activities for many people.