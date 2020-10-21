Introduction

Video marketing is arguably one of the best online marketing strategies leveraged by a plethora of businesses and organizations. Over the past few years, video marketing has skyrocketed and become a major focus to marketers across the globe. To enable you to create video easily for your TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, Wondershare is introducing VidAir, an online video maker

What is Wondershare VidAir?

Wondershare VidAir is the tool to cure your online marketing video adversaries. Whether you have been chucking too much money for online marketing or flopping because of using under par tools, Wondershare VidAir is your solution. Wondershare VidAir online video maker is designed with free templates that enhance creativity when making videos for YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. If you want to take your online video marketing to another level, then you need this amazing online video maker. There are plenty of reasons that make this tool an exceptional online video maker for all sizes and types of business, as explained below.

Easy to Edit video online

Using a complex platform to make online videos is a nightmare and is something you should run away from. As a result, why Wondershare VidAir is tailored to give you the easiest platform to make your online videos alongside the elegant interface, creates an amazing user experience. If you are a newbie, there is no need to panic because every single navigation is straightforward and seamless. With a few clicks, you are done creating a stunning marketing video for various online platforms. You don’t require any training or experience to make the best out of this tool. Just drag and drop your elements to make that video you have always yearned for in a matter of minutes! The entire process is wrapped up in three simple steps.

Free Beautiful templates

Templates incredibly simplify your work and save you both time and energy because you don’t have to build things from scratch! Simply select a suitable template from the plenty of templates available on Wondershare VidAir and fine-tune them to meet your need. The good thing about Wondershare VidAir is that it offers a plethora of beautiful creative video templates for your business. Unleash your creativity and enhance the template you select with text effects, background music, and transition effects, among others.

You can seamlessly customize your video ads for the variety of online marketing platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter, just to mention but a few. This way, you can easily increase traffic and revenue from the respective channels. These templates are of diverse categories. You can find travel, black Friday sale, Halloween, Christmas, beauty and fashion, and food and drinks, among others.

Low cost for promoting video

Unlike several similar-purpose tools, Wondershare VidAir offers an incredibly affordable way to make promotion video without compromising on quality. Wondershare VidAir has three major pricing plans that you can choose depending on your financial muscle. However, these plans are affordable and close in terms of prices. The cheapest plan is the free trial version. Although it is free, you have access to all templates.

Also, it allows you to export your videos in 720 resolution. However, you will export videos with watermarks. Upgrade to get more online storage space and get rid of both watermarks and ads. The other plans are the monthly plan that goes for $15.99/month and the yearly plan that goes for $7.99 per month. These two subscriptions offer all templates, 2GB cloud storage, and export videos in 1080p resolution. The 24/7 support service, advanced encryption and fraud protection, updates and key code, and money-back guarantee makes it easier to deal with Wondershare VidAir.

Final Thoughts

As you can see here, Wondershare VidAir offers a lot to enable you to create amazing marketing videos. Whether it is promotional, branding, business video, or ads, Wondershare VidAir makes the whole process effortless and effective. You can customize these videos to deploy them across any online channel, including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, among others. This way, you will be able to increase your traffic and ranking without having to sweat and fork out a lot of cash. In a nutshell, you will engage your customers better and boost your sales and conversions. Pull a trigger today and create the best videos for online marketing using Wondershare VidAir.