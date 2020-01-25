Will Rockstar Games reveal Bully 2 this Year rather than GTA 6?

Some rockstar games are on the way in which GTA 6 is popular. However, besides GTA 6, Bully 2 is another famous game that deserves a sequel.

Many speculations regarding GTA 6 all around us and everyone know that it will release next year. The good news for fans of a rockstar is that Bully 2 is coming with a surprise reveal.

This game released in 2006, which was one of the open-world game and similar to GTA 6. it is a story of Jimmy Hopkins, who is a schoolboy and roaming around the Bullworth’s town.

Now the developers are working on it, and it is considered that it will release soon. Moreover, Uk developers said there ill be the story of the bully in the coming years that was revealed in 2016.

However, due to some projects, it delayed, but now it is on development stage, and we will get Bully 2 very soon.

Some spoilers are saying that Rockstar will announce Bully 2 rather than GTA6. Some fans will disappoint, but some are happy o on getting one rockstar game this year.