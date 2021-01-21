Why Your Business Needs Instagram In 2021

Congratulations, you’ve made it to the New Year! Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like COVID and everyone’s problems are going to be left behind. While this might not be the case at all and things are already off to a bleak start for mean, there is something that gives hope. And that is, recent reports show that US consumers will spend nearly 2,500 minutes browsing Instagram this year. It’s not been a big secret that Instagram has been on the rise and growing in popularity, but these numbers are truly astonishing. It’s really no wonder that nearly seven million businesses have already joined the social media giant. You surely don’t want your business to miss out in 2021. The year has just started and it’s time to turn things around. There’s no better way to get started than by joining Instagram. Want to know why?

Increases Engagement

As a business-savvy individual, you likely already know just how important customer engagement is. The only problem is, people are afraid of engagement these days. This is exactly why more and more people are choosing to shop online. Well, that doesn’t mean that you still can’t engage. In fact, you can with Instagram. Sure, businesses from all around the world can update on Facebook and Twitter as much as they won’t, but a lot of times, those updates are going to be overlooked. Now when you update with an eye-catching photo that stands out, your updates aren’t going to be missed. You’ll certainly get more engagement! Whether it is a big sale you have coming up or a new product dropping, a good attractive, meaningful photo will garner the attention that you need to make the event special.

That being said, customer engagement is more important than it has ever been before because higher engagement is linked with increased sales. What makes things even better is, Instagram just recently established a powerful visual platform, which gives you the perfect place to post photos that’ll get attention. Consumers will also be able to engage with the photos via the platform. They’ll be able to post likes, add comments, view your stories, and send out direct messages. The more your business is talked about, the more traffic and sales you’ll get.

Get That Brand Following Up

If you already know how important customer engagement is, you likely don’t need anyone telling you just how important it is for people to recognize your brand. Think of it like McDonald’s. When you see those bright, yellow-golden arches, you don’t need anyone telling you that a McDonald’s is up ahead. You already know what the brand is and what they have to offer. Even if you aren’t a frequent visitor to the restaurant, you know. That’s because they’ve built their brand so wide. That’s what Instagram could do for you. They could allow you to visually built your brand beyond your wildest dreams.

By utilizing the right photos and stories, you’ll attract more customers while letting them know a bit more about your business on a personal level. It’s more important than ever to have customers learn about the integrity of your brand. When you show your company’s and employee’s character on more than one platform, it’ll make it all-around easier for new and potential customers to learn about your brand. Anyone that frequents online gambling sites like bandar bola online will tell you, this is a surefire win/win.

Gain The Competitive Edge

One of the best and likely biggest things about taking advantage of Instagram right now is, there aren’t that many businesses using it. Sure, there are more than seven million businesses currently registered with the brand, but when you look at other social media giants like Facebook and Twitter, these numbers are nothing. That being said, it won’t be long before these numbers grow. Eventually, everyone will see the power of Instagram and what its unique platform has to offer. Right now, you have a strong chance of beating the competition and getting ahead.

Believe it or not, this is something that will matter in the future. It’ll help increase the integrity of your brand as well. Think of it like those businesses that boast about being in business for 15 or 30 years. This is something that offers a distinct advantage over the competition.