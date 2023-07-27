Why You Must Always Purify Water Before Drinking It

Water is the elixir of life, essential for our survival, and the foundation of a healthy body. We rely on water for countless daily activities, from hydrating ourselves to cooking and cleaning. Of course, not all water sources are safe.

According to UN-Water, less than 1 percent of Earth’s freshwater, which is around 0.003 percent of all water on Earth, is readily accessible for direct human use. The rest is either unreachable or too polluted for consumption.

On top of that, UN-Water’s reports also show that 44 percent of all wastewater returns to the environment untreated. That means a large portion of open water is contaminated.

Contaminated water can harbor harmful microorganisms and pollutants that can lead to severe health issues. Using such water can also cause life-threatening diseases and even death, especially when you drink it. Thus comes the need to purify water before consuming it.

In this article, we’ll dive into the most important reasons as to why you must always purify water before drinking it.

Eliminate Harmful Pathogens

One of the primary reasons for purifying water is to eliminate harmful pathogens that can cause waterborne diseases. Contaminated water may contain bacteria, viruses, and parasites like E. coli, Giardia, and Cryptosporidium.

These microorganisms can lead to illnesses such as diarrhea, cholera, dysentery, and hepatitis A. By purifying water through methods like filtration, boiling, or chemical treatment, these pathogens are effectively removed, making the water safe for consumption.

Remove Chemical Contaminants

In addition to pathogens, water from natural sources can contain various chemical contaminants. Industrial waste, agricultural runoff, and even household products can leach harmful chemicals into water bodies.

Heavy metals like lead, mercury, and arsenic are often found in water sources and can have detrimental effects on our health, especially when consumed over extended periods. Purification processes, such as activated carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, are effective in removing these chemical pollutants, ensuring the water is free from harmful substances.

Sometimes, however, even purification might not work if the water is too contaminated, like in the Camp Lejeune incident. According to TorHoerman Law, water in the Camp Lejeune area between 1953 and 1987 got so contaminated with toxic chemicals that it ended up causing cancer in local residents. Because of that, the Camp Lejeune lawsuits were filed to seek compensation for the Camp Lejeune victims.

The Camp Lejeune water contamination settlement amounts are expected to be between $10,000 and $500,000. The high amounts indicate just how grave the situation got and that water contamination, at its extreme level, can lead to unimaginable health consequences.

Guard Against Waterborne Diseases

Waterborne diseases are a significant public health concern in many parts of the world. Contaminated water is a breeding ground for diseases, and the lack of access to clean water can have devastating consequences on communities. By purifying water, especially in areas where access to safe drinking water is limited, we can reduce the prevalence of waterborne diseases, improve overall health, and save lives.

Enhance Taste and Clarity

Beyond health considerations, purifying water can significantly enhance its taste and clarity. Water from untreated sources often carries a distinct odor or unpleasant taste due to natural minerals or contaminants.

The purification process can eliminate these unwanted elements, providing a crisp and refreshing drinking experience. Additionally, purified water is visually appealing, clear of sediments, and more enticing to consume.

Protect Vulnerable Populations

Certain groups of people, such as pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems, are more susceptible to the adverse effects of contaminated water. For these vulnerable populations, the risks posed by consuming untreated water are even greater. By ensuring that water is properly purified, we safeguard the well-being of these individuals and protect them from potential waterborne illnesses.

Reduce Environmental Impact

Apart from its direct impact on human health, the purification of water also benefits the environment. When individuals choose to purify their water rather than rely on single-use plastic bottles or other bottled beverages, they contribute to reducing plastic waste and the overall carbon footprint.

Bottled water production consumes vast amounts of energy and resources, and much of the plastic ends up in landfills or polluting water bodies. Opting for purified tap water can be a small but significant step toward sustainable practices and environmental preservation.

Conclusion

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around two billion people all over the world still have to opt for contaminated water sources. In doing so, they put their health and lives at risk. However, in most cases, water purification can reduce contamination to a great extent.

This, in turn, ensures that the water you’re drinking is safe and won’t affect your health or lifestyle in any way. Thus, keep the above-mentioned tips in mind and always remember to purify your water before drinking it.