WHY WE SHOULD DECORATE OUR INTERIOR WITH GREEN FOR THE HOLIDAYS

A FUTURISTIC SHADE

Green is undoubtedly one of the top trending hues of the year; still it remains pretty unpopular amongst a handful of folks. This comforting and calming shade will inevitably be a blast in the coming years, considering the hype built around the color in the world of interior decoration.

A shade of green to consider is olive sprig; there is no better way to bring a feeling of liveliness and radiance to your space. Incorporate this neutral shade of green into your interior through personal aesthetics and ornamental decorations. For a more heightened visual interest, incorporate warm and cool neutrally toned decorative pieces like woods, stones, and silver figurines to complement the subtle organic green undertones.

Style up your interior for the festivities by incorporating an olive tree. Contrary to what you think, they can be grown inside a pot and they carry about a stylish charisma from Tuscany. How you decorate with your olive tree is mainly dependent on the size of your space. If you intend to keep the tree permanently inside, opt for a dwarf variety. The tree must be pruned by you or a professional regularly to prevent it from growing up to six feet. If this process seems rather long and stress-filled, you have a choice to opt for an artificial one.