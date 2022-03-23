Why we need more video game themed slots

The gaming industry is incredibly vast, with several titles spawning across a variety of different sectors within the market.

Of course, there are the traditional video games that are available, whilst there are mobile games, online games, and even casino games.

It was when looking at the iGaming industry, though, that it became apparent that there was a potential gap in the market for video game developers and creators, or perhaps more specifically, slot game developers.

Indeed, whilst there are a handful of slots available that take inspiration from classic video game titles, there is certainly room for opportunity within this niche and the chance for those developers to become even more successful in the future.

Let us explain just why there is such a huge opportunity available:

Slots inspired by video games can attract new players

As we all know, not every type of gaming will appeal to each gamer as we are all unique individuals who have our own preferences. Naturally, gambling games such as slots will easily fit into that category for a variety of different reasons.

However, there is every chance that the industry would be able to appeal and attract new audiences if they were to use inspiration from the biggest video game series to have been launched across more traditional platforms.

For instance, the casino industry has already experienced a great amount of success regarding the number of players who continue to enjoy the titles that have utilized the stories, characters, and themes of classics such as Street Fighter, Call of Duty, and Tomb Raider to name a few.

Indeed, if a developer was able to take advantage of another top-performing video game franchise and launch it as a slot, there is every chance that the iGaming industry could benefit.

An already huge market could grow exponentially

As we have already briefly touched upon, there are several different sectors within the gaming industry that are all incredibly popular and generate a great deal of revenue on an annual basis.

The likes of mobile games and traditional video games have been two of the most prominent areas in recent years but with the iGaming industry rapidly expanding, it’s no wonder that casino games are also seeing a surge in popularity.

In total, the market is currently worth an estimated $198.4 billion as of 2021 and is only expected to grow in the coming years. If developers were to begin releasing more slots themed around popular video game franchises, it is not hard to see how that number could increase exponentially. The iGaming industry was said to be worth $72.02 billion by itself in 2021, thus highlighting just how much potential there is available to those that operate within the market if they were to get it right.

After all, with the industry currently sitting at such a high value, it is not hard to see why there is so much potential for growth – especially when you consider the number of people who love playing video games across the globe.

Final Thoughts

To summarize, we have provided a few reasons why we think that more video game-themed slots would be a great addition to the iGaming industry. There is every chance that the introduction of new slots based on the biggest video game titles available will attract new audiences that will immediately provide the entire gaming sector with a positive: a market that can continue to grow.