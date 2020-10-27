Imagine, while casually browsing the interwebs, you come across a peculiar ad. It says, “Click here to win a brand new car.” With you wanting a car for so long and not having the money to buy one, of course, you click on it, hoping for the best. Then, BOOM! Your PC got infected by a virus by Kaspersky .

You don’t want any of that from happening, do you? If you don’t, then you need to get yourself an antivirus program, and what better antivirus to get than Kaspersky. So, read on and learn why Kaspersky is the antivirus you’re looking for.

Kaspersky? Sounds like Gibberish

Kaspersky doesn’t sound like a word because it’s not a word. The antivirus program’s name actually comes from the name of its creator and CEO, Eugene Kasperskys. His quest for computer protection started a long time ago, in 1989, when his very own computer got infected with a virus. After eight grueling years, Eugene eventually founded Kaspersky Labs.

With its almost three hundred thousand clientele worldwide, there is no doubt Kaspersky has solidified its name among the top leaders in software protection and on the cutting edge of innovation for cyber security. So, let us continue with this Kaspersky antivirus review and learn more about it.

The answer is KASPERSKY!

Evaluators and critics have said that Kaspersky Lab’s technologies are absolutely effective against various spyware and malware forms. But don’t just take their word for it. Here are its pros and cons.

The Good

If you are looking for easy-to-use antivirus software that focuses on your PC security needs, then the basic Kaspersky Antivirus is the one you are looking for. It can give you protection from all the notable viruses and emerging spyware. Another great feature of Kaspersky is its compatibility with all operating systems like Mac and Android.

It also has an integrated firewall, security from unauthorized use of your webcam, and safe browsing to avoid having your personal information like bank transactions leaked. Also, it filters your URL from malicious websites on the Internet.

“But, what if I want more protection,” I hear you ask. Well, Kaspersky Labs also offers Kaspersky Total Security. This program provides better and more high-grade features compared to the basic one. Total Security has parental controls for those who have kids, a backup tool, and a manager for your passwords across devices and operating systems.

The Bad

Although Kaspersky’s features are all great and helpful, there is no such thing as perfect software, let alone an antivirus program. The first thing is that, like most top-quality resources, Kasperskys is not for free. They have a free 30-day trial period upon using it for the first time, but you need to buy the program after that.

It also tends to significantly impact your system’s performance when you’re using its full scan feature. If you have a small memory in your device, I recommend you don’t use a full scan, or if you do, don’t use any other programs during full scanning.

Takeaway

There is nothing that is a hundred percent guaranteed in this world, particularly in software security. Kaspersky has many excellent features that will surely keep your PC safe and cons like massive performance impact during a scan. But for you to find the best there is, you have to weigh the bad and the good, and with Kaspersky, the good definitely outweighs the bad.