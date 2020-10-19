Why a Jacuzzi is Definitely Worth the Investment!

When people think of a jacuzzi in their backyard, they often think about the fun and laughter that comes along with it. The kids talk about inviting all their friends to enjoy a little pool party. And your partner may like enjoying the jacuzzi and simultaneously watching a soccer game or a romantic movie. No doubt about it: a jacuzzi is great fun! But many people don’t know that a jacuzzi is way more than just fun. Namely, it has great benefits for your mental and physical well being. Curious? Then make sure to read on!

A Jacuzzi Enables Better Physical Health

Many people often forget that a jacuzzi is able to improve our physical well being. First and foremost, the jacuzzi’s high water temperature stimulates the blood circulation, which gives rise to increased supply of oxygen and nutrients to the muscles. Oxygen and nutrients help the body recover from training and injuries. Secondly, a jacuzzi stimulates the lymphatic system allowing more pollutants and waste to leave your body. It enables the body to cleanse itself more quickly and easily. Thirdly, the jacuzzi’s high water temperature can speed up your metabolism, which enables your body to burn fat tissue more easily. Last but not least, through sweating you allow your body to get rid of toxins and other waste substances. What more could you ask for?

A Jacuzzi Enables Better Mental Health

A jacuzzi is perfect for some me-time. It’s of great importance to take a break regularly so that your brain is able to ‘reboot’. A break from your busy schedules improves your well-being and sense of self-worth. 10 minutes in the jacuzzi can already bring your stress levels down. And did you know that a dip in the jacuzzi before bedtime can improve sleep quality and consequently increase levels of energy? Extensive research indicates that spending time in the jacuzzi shortly before bedtime, can help you sleep quicker and deeper. This results in waking up more energized!

A jacuzzi is clearly more than just fun, it has also proven to enhance your mental and physical health. You can buy jacuzzi’s in all shapes and sizes, so there will always be an option that is suited to your particular needs: from a high end Aquavia Spa or well appointed Sunbelt spa to an inflatable jacuzzi or hot tub. Are you considering buying one after reading this article?