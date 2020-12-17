Which Is The Best Photo Editing App – Recommanded

Are you taking your first steps in the world of photo editing and would like some advice on the best programs to use? Would you like to beautify some photos you have saved on your PC, but Photoshop seems a little too expensive and complicated to use? Do not worry. There are many software, even free, that you can rely on to edit your photos and make them more beautiful than ever. To better understand what I am referring to, take five minutes of free time, and look at the list that I am about to offer you. Inside it, some of which is the best photo editing app currently available on Windows, macOS, Linux, and even on the mobile world’s platforms (i.e., Android and iOS).

Getting know: which is the best photo editing app in 2021

Whether you want to start studying photo editing software seriously. If you want to make the photos you took on vacation more beautiful, rest assured you will find a solution that suits you and your needs (both practical and economic).

So, are you ready to go? Consult the list of applications below and find the solution that best suits you.

#1 Adobe Photoshop (Windows / Mac / mobile)

If there’s one program that doesn’t need an introduction, it’s Photoshop. It is the best photo editing program globally, also known by those who don’t know anything about computers. It has an endless series of functions that allow everyone, great professionals of photography and advertising and simple graphic enthusiasts and web designers, to create and modify digital images in any way.

Photoshop is compatible with both Windows and macOS. You can try it for free for seven days, after which to continue using it. You need to sign up for a subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud service, which costs at least 12 euros/month (it is, in fact, the essential subscription that includes both Photoshop and Lightroom).

#2 GIMP (Windows / Mac / Linux)

GIMP is a useful free and open source photo editing program. It is available for all the leading operating systems of the desktop world: Windows, Linux, and macOS and is considered – with good reason. The best free alternative to Photoshop. It has a very easy to use interface and a wide range of built-in tools that allow you to edit digital photos without much effort. Also of note is the wide range of filters and effects present in GIMP, which will enable you to give an artistic touch to any shot. As readily understood, GIMP cannot offer all the advanced features of Photoshop and does not ensure the same performance as the Adobe “software.” However, it has everything you need to perform quality photo editing, even in the professional field. If you want to know more, read my tutorial on how to use GIMP.

#3 Paint .Net – which is the best photo editing app

Those who are not very familiar with computers. At least they need to do only minimal retouching on their photos. Such as removing red eyes, cutting out some unwanted elements. You can adjust the perspective and find the wide range of tools offered by Photoshop and GIMP confusing. It is where Paint .Net comes into play. A small free photo editing program allows you to quickly and easily edit digital images without offering many advanced features.

To simplify the concept as much as possible, we can define Paint .Net as a sort of “steroid” Paint that offers a wide range of unique filters, level management, and support for add-ons to expand its functionality.

#4 Pixelmator (Mac / mobile)

A Mac, who is interested in professional photo editing software but does not want to subscribe to a monthly subscription to Photoshop, can focus on Pixelmator. Pixelmator is an excellent photo editing software with an extremely intuitive interface (fully translated into Italian). It is a set of functions that do not have so much to envy to that of Photoshop. Its performance is much more advanced than GIMP. Its one-time price of around € 15 makes it a highly recommended solution.

Pixelmator is available not only for macOS. For iOS, it offers one of the best, most complete, and advanced photo editing experiences you can experience on devices like iPad and iPhone. The iOS version of the application costs € 4.99. It must be purchased separately from the one for macOS but is often discounting. To learn more about how it works, read my tutorial dedicated to photo editing apps.

#5 CorelDRAW Graphics Suite – which is the best photo editing app

CorelDRAW Graphics Suite is a professional suite for graphics and photo editing that includes various software:

Corel Photo-Paint is for photo retouching (a valid alternative to Photoshop. If we want to simplify the speech as much as possible).

CorelDraw is for creating vector graphics illustrations.

The full version of CorelDRAW Graphics Suite costs around 600 €. Still, all the suite programs can be trying for free for 15 days. You are making a quick free registration during the initial setup. You can click on the confirmation link that arrives via email. Otherwise, the expiry of the trial is brought forward to 7 days. A cheaper version of the CorelDraw suite is also available for students and users who do not have professional needs. It is called CorelDraw Home & Student and costs around € 80. Inside, however, it is not possible to find all the tools included in the complete suite.

The final word on which is the best photo editing app

If you want to know which is the best photo editing app then you should read our article fully. Otherwise, you can't make the decision for which app exactly suits your device.