Choosing between hair oil and serum is not easy, but finding the best one for you means guaranteeing shine, hydration, and softness to your hair all summer long. Are you ready to find out which one to choose? Summer is the right time to add hair oil and serum to your hair care routine, as well as the best way to protect your hair. In fact, Sun, chlorine, and salt are a fatal combination, which can ruin the hair fiber and cause, in addition to dryness, split ends. This is why an oil for dry and frizzy hair can become your best ally during a day at the beach to keep the hair well hydrated.

Getting know: which is the best oil for hair in 2021

And if you need extra help regaining softness after a shower, you can try a leave-in hair serum. How to choose between a nourishing hair oil and hair straightening serum? It all depends on the result you want to achieve: olive, Argan, or coconut oil, in fact, are also excellent as a natural hair mask, while a hair serum is the one for you if you need to restore elasticity to curls in less. Five minutes.

Hair oil and serum, the best one you choose according to your needs

You can use them all year round, but you need to harness all the moisturizing power of castor, coconut, or argan oil for hair during the summer. Suitable for protecting the hair all year round, it is beneficial for creating a screen against atmospheric agents and, of course, nourishing the hair deeply. At the same time, you tan under the sun, perhaps with long hair gathered in a heat-resistant hairstyle for the ‘summer 202 0—very similar action to what you would get with dry hair serum, but with one important difference.

If you are using olive oil for hair, in fact, it means giving the hair a hydration booster thanks to fatty acids and vitamins. Simultaneously, with a serum, it is possible to obtain an anti-hair loss, strengthening and invigorating action, and rebalance the sensitized scalp. And if you have curly hair, rely on the best hair oils to keep the curls supple.

Hair oil and serum, how to apply them in the best way and which is the best oil for hair

L ‘ hair oil can be used in many different ways, not only as a final touch before you leave home. If you need to combat split ends and dehydration, for example. You can try an oil- based pack for dry hair and use it on all lengths before shampooing or before going to the beach or pool. Do you want to regenerate oily hair? In this case you will simply have to spray some restructuring oil for hair on the hair. Before styling, taking care not to overdo it on the roots. L ‘ oil is also good for frizzy hair and curls: applied strand by strand. It will make the curls elastic, while sprayed on the entire hair will control the frizz effect and shine.

The thing you should know on which is the best oil for hair

Different but equally effective is the application of serum for dry hair. In fact, these formulations are generally more concentrated and must be used in small quantities on towel-dried or dry hair. The choice depends on your needs: choose a hair growth serum if you are facing seasonal fall. But opt ​​for a nourishing formula after a day in the sun.

Natural hair oil, what should the best serum contain?

Hair ages, which is why your hair serum should contain antioxidant ingredients suitable to defend the hair from external agents: many hair serums, in fact, contain precious ingredients to seal the cuticles and cover the hair fiber to avoid dehydration. In general, Vitamin E, flavonoids, and carotenoids should never be lacking in the best hair straightening serum, as they are useful allies in the fight against free radicals.

What is the best natural based on your type?

The best hair oil ever? Technically, it doesn’t exist. To have the beneficial effects you want, in fact, you have to choose the right one for you. For example, Argan oil and coconut oil for hair are the perfect allies if you need to counteract dryness and dehydration. In contrast, if you need hair oils thin. You’ll need to rely on a hair flaxseed oil’s light texture with a regenerating delicate action. If, on the other hand, after a day at the beach, you feel your scalp itchy. You can rely on natural oils to counteract irritation and flaking. Wondering why they are so good for hair? The oil is perfect for brittle hair. They needs protection thanks to the high concentration of Omega 3 fatty acids, ideal for combating dryness.

Do serum make greasy?

Don’t worry. If applied carefully and without exaggerating, hair oils. This serum will not grease the hair, making it appear heavy and dirty. To make sure you get a great result. Always apply your hair oil on the lengths and ends. So trying to avoid the roots, except in the case of a pre-shampoo pack.

final word

On the contrary, however, many serums must be applied directly to the scalp. Therefore, in this case, you will have to make sure that you use very few drops. Above all, gently massage the skin. Now you understand which is the best oil for hair in 2021