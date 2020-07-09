Which are the best gaming laptops in 2020 ?

Gaming laptops are computers designed to play and play video games. Therefore, regardless of the model you choose, they will all be ideally and easily adjusted to your favorite video game’s reproduction and exploitation. When playing or squeezing a video game, you must have an excellent infrastructure to exploit all its resources and live a real experience like never before. Gaming laptops are designing to meet today’s users’ needs and not only for use in video games but also to adapt to use in the educational or professional field. If you are interested in acquiring best gaming laptops in 2020, do not hesitate to continue reading it. Are you excited to know? Then Let’s get started.

Getting know: The best gaming laptops in 2020

Here are the top 5 best laptops(gaming) in 2020.

Lenovo Legion Y540

It is the first 9th generation with the best performer Intel Core i7-9750H processor and turbo up to 4.5 GHz, six cores and 12 threads, laptops equipped with these processors have enough power to handle demanding triple-A video games.

15.6 ″ screen, Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixels, 144Hz

Intel Core i7-9750H processor, Hexacore 2.6GHz up to 4.5GHz, 12MB

16GB DDR4 RAM, 2400Mhz

1TB HDD 7200rpm storage + 256GB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 graphics card

Operating system: Windows10

MSI Alpha 15 A3DDK-001XES

As is already a tradition at MSI, notebooks come with powerful and innovative hardware and with truly striking and useful features. Such as its powerful cooling system, its backlit key-to-key keyboard, and its robust speakers, high-quality audio, and much more. Experience accelerated gameplay with the latest 7nm technology featuring Radeon RX graphics and Ryzen processor.

AMD Ryzen R7-3750H processor

16GB DDR4 RAM (8GBx2, 2666mhz)

512GB name PCIe SSD hard drive

Radeon RX5500M 4GB GDDR6 graphics card

No operating system

ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DV-AL014

The NanoEdge design has a slimmer frame * (6.15mm) that accentuates the impact of visual content and helps contain equipment dimensions. The IPS panel of the ASUS TUF Gaming FX505DV produces a smooth gaming experience, and Wide-View technology ensures color consistency when viewing the screen from extreme angles.

15.6 ″ FullHD (1920 x 1080) screen

AMD Ryzen7 3750h apu processor (4 cores, 8 threads, cache: 6MB level 23, 2.3GHz up to 4.0GHz, 64-bit)

16GB (8GB x 2) DDR4 2666MHz RAM

512GB SD M.2 PCIE Gen3 NVME

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060- 6GB graphics card

No operating system

MSI GF75 Thin 9SC-039XES

Are you looking for a balanced laptop? So this is your ideal gaming laptop, enjoy a portable netbook but with incredible performance and full autonomy. GF75 has the latest hardware and a simple but very gaming design. Let’s go! Do not miss the opportunity to acquire yours.

Intel Core i7-9750H processor (6 cores, 12 MB Cache, 2.6 GHz to 4.5 GHz)

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 2666 MHz

512 GB SSD disk

GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR5 graphics card

The operating system not included.

Conclusion

You no longer have an excuse, you already have the comparison of the best gaming laptops in 2020, the decision is up to you.

And do you think? Do you have a better team, or do you think any are missing from this list? Commenting on this post is FREE! I hope you enjoyed this article.

