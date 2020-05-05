Where can you find the Best Slots Online?

Online slots are simple games. You select a machine, adjust your stakes, and press play. The game then whirrs as colorful images spin on its reels just before letting you know whether you won or lost.

Many real money online slots give you a fair chance to win, meaning they’re not rigged. However, knowing a game is fair isn’t the only reason you want to play it. Far from it, the best online slots are characterized by these features:

High Return to Player Rates (95%–99%)

Bonus rounds with free spins and multipliers

Engaging gameplay

Random or progressive jackpots

High-quality graphics and sound quality

So, where can you play these games?

Best Online Casinos

You can play slots for real money on hundreds of websites. But if you want to find the best games, look for a top-rated gaming site. Not only will you have a chance to play plenty of high-quality slots, but you’ll also receive overall quality services.

In general, there are several types of online casinos you can use to play online slots. There are brand name companies. Then there are regular platforms and new gaming websites. You can create a free account on any of these websites.

In fact, you can register accounts on multiple online casinos. But if you want to have the best experience, find a platform with the following features.

A Gambling License

A gambling license provides validation that a website is safe to use and offers fair games. Most sites publish their license number and a link to their regulator’s website on the footer section.

The UK Gambling Commission is the official online casino regulator in England, Scotland, and Wales. However, there are several more regulators in the region: Alderney, Gibraltar, and the Isle of Man, to name a few.

The Malta Gambling Commission, on the other hand, provides a generalized license that can be used in many countries worldwide. The Curacao government offers a similar permit. However, USA casinos must acquire permits from state regulators.

Elite Software Providers

In the online casino space, software providers are the companies that provide slots to gaming websites. As such, it’s essential to know the best developers so that you can identify their games whenever you visit an online casino.

The best-rated software providers offer over 2000 online slots together. So, even if you learn just about two companies, you’ll have lots of game choices. That said, these are the most well-known providers:

Playtech

NetEnt

Microgaming

Play’n GO

Big Time Gaming

Betsoft

Barcrest

Novomatic Studios

Microgaming is the oldest and the biggest slot provider by volume—offers over 1000 slots. NetEnt offers lots of top-rated slots, while Playtech has a wide variety of branded games.

Nonetheless, most of these brands have at least one game featured in the top 10 online slots by CasinoTopsOnline. They also supply games to the best-rated online casinos. As such, even if you don’t know what games they provide, you’ll probably be able to play their slots when you join a top-rated gaming website.

Welcome and Loyalty Bonuses

If you want to play online slots to win money, there’s a chance you want to maximize your profits as much as possible. Again, you want to keep your losses low. Bonuses help you achieve both of these things.

When you receive ten free spins with zero wagering requirements, for example, you can magnify your profits. But if you fail to win, it doesn’t affect your cash balance. That’s the beauty of these bonuses.

The best online casinos have welcome bonuses for nearly all slots players willing to claim them. However, beware that not all offers have zero wagering requirements. Quite the contrary, most bonuses come with terms that force you to spend money before you cash out bonus winnings.

Top-Rated on Review Websites

Online reviews provide first-hand encounters of past online casino customers. Or they let you learn about an operator from an expert’s point of view. Either way, you get a comprehensive review of a company, from its games and bonuses to payments and contact channels.

In many cases, the best-rated companies have top-notch slots that payout frequently or at least fun to play. They also tend to have functioning customer support departments and fast payment processing times.

Payment issues are particularly important to learn about beforehand. Lots of casinos can provide top-rated slots. But if they don’t pay winners, they are not worth the risk. The same applies to operators with non-functional customer service.

Still on reviews, it’s essential to read them on trusted websites. You can consider comparing expert opinions versus past customer comments. Experts can show you the company’s main features and games. On the flip side, you can learn more about customer service from previous customers.

Banking and Payment Policies

When it comes to making deposits and withdrawals, online casinos support a vast range of options. You can use e-wallets and credit cards or crypto and direct bank transfers. The specific payment methods differ, though. And that’s why you should find out what options different operators provide.

If you prefer to use PayPal, for example, you might want to find a PayPal casino. In contrast, you probably would want a Bitcoin casino if that’s your favorite payment method. In addition to payment options, a great gaming site must have friendly limits and policies.

You might not want to make a huge deposit the first time. That means you need a site that lets you deposit as little as $10. You might be a high roller and might prefer a company that allows you to deposit up to $10,000.

When it comes to withdrawals, everyone wants low minimums and high maximum withdrawals. More importantly, the company should process cashouts fast.

To Conclude

The best place to play online slots is at real money online casinos. However, there are hundreds of these companies. To ensure you find the best games, and experience a lovely time, use the tips we shared above. You’ll save your time and find the right casino for you fast and hassle-free.