Where can you Find Retro Slots Online?

Remember when slot machines had the same fruits, bells and bar symbols? Maybe you also recall the classic soundbites games made immediately you won. You do? It turns out classic slots never really went away.

As such, if you want to invoke nostalgia playing retro casino machines, there’s a simple way to do it. First off, it helps to remember the names of specific games you want to play. For example, would you want to play any of these games?

Bar, Bar Black sheep

Fire Joker

Golden Goals

Cash Wheel

Creature from the Black Lagoon

Wonder Woman

Rubiks Riches

You can find the games mentioned above and more retro slots in the following seven ways:

Check the Games on your Preferred Casino

Unlike Las Vegas Casinos, online gambling sites don’t always rush to replace old games with newer ones. They have the space needed to host hundreds of games. And as a result, some online casinos have maintained games they used to provide two decades ago to date.

Against that background, all you need is to log in to your account and search classic slots. If you are lucky, you might find all your favourite retro games. If you are not so fortunate, you could find a handful of retro machines.

With some gaming sites, you don’t have to hassle through their game libraries to look for retro slots. Instead, they have a category for classic games where you can find dozens of classics with one click.

Visit a Retro Slots’ Catalog

Catalogues—sites where you can find lists of items—are experiencing a comeback. People don’t use them to find products or games now as much as they did in the 2000s. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t find a catalogue that specializes in old slot machines.

Quite the contrary, a quick online search brings up thousands of possible websites where you can find classic games. Some of the sites are incredibly organized so that finding a game takes a couple of clicks.

The best part of using catalogues is that they also tell where you can play the games. Some of them let you play your favourite slots free of charge. Or they can recommend you to a real money casino where you can bet on these games to earn a profit.

Use a Slots Review Website

Slots review websites do precisely that. They pick a game and analyze its betting features, RTP rate, bonuses, free spins, jackpot and soundtracks. In many cases, these sites also tell you where to play these games.

As such, if there’s a classic game, you would like to learn more information about before you play it, consult with an experienced team of gaming professionals. That’s right. Contact a slots review person and ask them details about some top-notch retro games you want to play.

Not only will a helpful professional tell you everything about a game you like, but they will also recommend more slots to you. They might also inform you if these retro slots have been re-done to have better graphics and bonus features so that you can try them.

Ask for Recommendations on a Forum

Forums that discuss online gambling topics are full of people who’ve been playing slots for decades. In fact, the majority of slot machine players are folks who spent their youth playing retro slots.

In light of that revelation, therefore, casino forums are some of the best places to ask about retro slots. Again, you don’t have to go through tons of webpages to find classic games you can remember.

Instead, the best way to find retro slots on forums is to ask for assistance. If it’s an active forum, you’ll get suggestions within a few hours. And the best part is that people will tell you both the strengths and weaknesses of each game. As a result, you can compare a few slots and decide which one to play.

Check on Steam

For the uninitiated, Steam is the Amazon of video games. It’s where gamers visit whenever they want to find new and old games. Owned by Valve-the company behind Fortnite—Steam welcomes members from all parts of the world.

The website primarily hosts video games, but it also features an impressive lobby of casino games. Most of them are free to play slots, blackjack, poker and roulette games. However, a few of these titles can be played for real money on online casinos.

That said, some games on Steam are not free. In fact, the most popular, and often great games, tend to cost money. But as mentioned, these are games designed in a video game format and not always available for professional gambling.

Check on Software Makers’ Websites

Can you recall which company developed that retro slot you want to play? If you do, visit the software maker’s website and find a list of their partner websites. Some of these casinos might still have the precise slot you want to play.

Software makers also tend to list any sequels related to the game you are after or similar games you might want to try. What’s more, they also inform you if the classic slots have been remade to resemble new era video slots and where to find them.

Subscribe to a Slots Blog

If it’s been a while since you last played slots, you will be glad to know that they are more popular today than ever before. That means there are more casinos, more players and more blogs talking about these games.

Truth be told, slots and casino blogs don’t always talk about classic games. However, they sometimes dedicate posts to retro games. And that’s why you need to subscribe to more than one blog. That way, you can enable only those alerts related to retro games.

Alternatively, you can allow blogs to email you most of their content, and then you can filter it out. That’s a better approach since you’ll be able to find both great new games and quality classic slots.