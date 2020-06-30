What’s the Big Deal with Bingo All of a Sudden?

Once one of the biggest and most popular forms of entertainment on a Friday and Saturday night, bingo looked like an unstoppable force. All of a sudden, however, bingo tumbled out of fashion, with brands seemingly unable to adapt and evolve the game to suit new trends and appeal to new audiences. It didn’t take long for the game of numbered balls to pick up a bit of a stigma as being of the past, despite belated efforts to modernize, such as with electronic tablets in halls.

Now, however, you’re bound to have either noticed the ads or seen your friends playing, with bingo being a big deal again. On a base level, it makes sense that a game that once appealed to so many could, once again, reclaim a hefty audience. But how did bingo, so sullied by how it was perceived, capture the hearts of modern thrill-seekers?

A steady climb back to relevance through availability

Overhauling the perception of bingo and making it appealing to the masses once again was never going to just happen overnight. Social stigmas are notoriously difficult to shift, so the entertainment medium has had to work hard from the ground up to grow its user base organically through quality products and an ever-improving service.

The first and most crucial move was to go remote. Making bingo accessible through computers, mobiles, and tablets was vital because, in the modern day, being online means that any potential player can easily access the games. As shown by an industry report in the UK, while land-based bingo has been on a slow decline over the last three years, remote bingo has seen a steady increase in gross gambling yield from £122.4 million (around $150.5 million) in 2015/16 to £198.1 million ($243.4 million) in 2018/19.

Increasing the appeal through integration

Bingo becoming accessible online was an important move. Still, bingo didn’t just have to become more accessible; it also had to develop as an entertainment platform to meet the expectations of modern players. Online gamers generally expect a broad range of high-quality games, most of their needs from a specific entertainment medium to be met under one convenient account, and rewards for taking the time to join a platform.

While the range of ongoing bingo rooms is very appealing to bingo lovers, the game had to go further to increase its appeal. So, it brought in bonuses like welcome freebies, exclusive rooms, enhanced bingo, as well as the other bingo promotions here to reward players who sought to play bingo and other online games. The platform expanded a great deal to offer bingo to not only its users but also a wide range of the biggest and most popular slots, which are also tied into its promotions.

Some people don’t want only to play bingo in their spare time and would like the choice of other gaming options to be convenient for them. So, progressive jackpot games like Clover Rollover, new titles like Cleopatra Gold, and classics like Book of Dead were introduced as a part of the bingo experience. The slots mean that the bingo platform becomes appealing to even more people, some of whom will end up giving bingo a try to grow the audience further.

Bingo is all the rage right now. Given how it has transformed to be incredibly accessible, varied, convenient, and stuffed with bonuses and other games, it isn’t a surprise that more and more people are indulging in online bingo.