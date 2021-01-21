What’s Going To Happen To Gaming In 2021

It would be a complete understatement to say that 2020 was an unprecedented year for gaming. This is not to say that it wasn’t a good year, but this is to say, the gaming world has seen things that it’s never seen before. Given how long long gaming has been around, this is a truly scary statement. In 2020, it felt like there was a new bombshell story every week. One week it was Apple dropping Fornite from the App Store and the next week it was, Microsoft buying Bethesda. Whatever it was that caught your attention and kept it, there is simply no denying that there were tons of things going on.

It is always hard to make predictions about something as fickle as gaming, but 2020 certainly contributed to that theory. That being said, some of the top analysts say that the industry will likely nearly top $200 billion in value when 2020 is all said and done. Following the money, on the other hand, does give analysts a general idea of where the industry might go in the future. Which turns is it going to take?

Heavy Delays With Big Titles

When it comes right down to it, this isn’t really anything that’s all that new. There have always been delays, delays, and more delays for the biggest releases. And, this is because the names are so big and so many copies will sell that the manufacturers want to make sure they have everything in check before making a release. This is understandable, right? Gamers should not expect this to slow down anytime soon. It’ll likely only get worse from here. You’ve likely already seen a lot of these delays with huge names like Ubisoft, Far Cry 6, and Rainbow Six.

A lot of this has to do with the work-from-home conditions that the developers are finding themselves facing these days. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like this situation is going to improve either. Some of the delays were even with games that were deep into development. The Last of Us Part II would be the perfect example of this. At least this time around, most gamers will know what to expect.

Copycats

Just like delays, there have always been copycats in the gaming industry. Just look at the number of online casinos that are modeling their games and platforms after casino online. One of the most sought after gambling providers these days. That being said, it is usually the best of the best or the most popular that gets copied. And, this is why you will see copies of Among Us and Animal Crossing everywhere. Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold over 26 million copies and left parents everywhere searching far and wide for Nintendo Switches.

Among Us, on the other hand, literally came out of the left field and surprised the entire gaming world. It was a hit from the moment it dropped and hasn’t cooled down one bit. This is why you will see manufacturers far and wide dropping similar platforms. Studios are going to want to capitalize on these successes. All this being said, you’ll likely see some of the variations go in different but similar directions. Animal Crossing copies will likely drop the peaceful life simulator status and add in some competition. Among Us, imitations will likely take a similar approach.

Expect More Cloud Gaming

With success comes copiers! And, this is why you will see more and more of Cloud gaming. While the platform has yet to pick up a hugely significant following like the above-mentioned platforms, there are rapid changes on the horizon. Stadia is now finally available on iOS and will be available to consumers in Spring of 2021. When people get their hands on Game Pass, they’ll also have immediate access to the service on smartphones, whether they want it or not. Players are going to be forced to familiarize themselves with it. It will be drilled in their minds.

As far as other Cloud-based services go, seeing a major studio game run flawlessly on a phone screen is pretty impressive. The more people that see it will be astonished by it and likely take advantage. That being said, there won’t be a huge Cloud boom in 2021, but there will be a steady rise where the platform becomes more than just an industry footnote that it was in 2020.