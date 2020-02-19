What Will Happen In the Netflix’s Spanish Series Money Heist Season 4?

Crime shows are becoming more notable and incredible in the industry. Among all of these money heist part 4 is becoming more popular. The previous three seasons were hit on-screen. So let’s talk about the next part of the money heist season 4.

Release Date of Money Heist Season 4

The third season has left a big cliffhanger for the fourth season. Now the fourth show of this Spanish series will release in April 2020.

Who Will in It?

In the leading cast of Money heist 4, Alvaro Morte as El Profesor, Itziar Ituno, Rodrigo de la Serna, Hovik Keuchkerian, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Esther Acebo, Darko Peric, Lika Peros and Ursula Corbero are included. Moreover, Alba Flores will appear as Nairobi.

What Will be in the Upcoming Show?

This thriller series will start from where the season 3 finale ended. The cliffhanger ended at Nairobi through the window. The trailer did not reveal yet, and now she will make a bounce back after the horrendous event.

Moreover, we will see what happen with her kid now. El Profesor will be surprised in Money Heist part 4, and that’s a piece of exciting news for him. So let’s see how the series will take a turn in season 4. however we are expecting the more exciting story of the upcoming show.

