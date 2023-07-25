What MDR solution is and how to find the right vendors

The last decade has seen a rise in software aimed at enhancing security measures. While this is an advantage, many are still struggling to maintain a good security system. This is partly because of the lack of appropriate expertise and tools. Additionally, the new software produces a huge number of alerts at once. This can be overwhelming and lead to even more threats getting through.

Without the right services and time to deploy appropriate solutions, organizations fail in their mission to maximize security. To overcome this problem, there are MDR vendors who can help solve such issues. Managed detection and response services provide both expertise and technology that searches for threats according to UnderDefense. Once threats are detected, an appropriate solution will be provided. But let’s see in detail what MDR is!

What is MDR?

According to today’s reality and global digitalization, unfortunately, any company can be hacked. In fact, 80% of firms have been hacked at some point. The goal is to be able to launch an appropriate response on time. That is what makes a huge difference for many organizations. Among all the technology available currently, MDR solutions are the best when it comes to threat detection and response. It provides advanced technology and responses in real-time. This leads to better results.

An MDR vendor provides continuous monitoring to detect cyber attacks. The response is done at various levels from the customer to the network used. There is a combination of analytics and threat intelligence to find any security loopholes on time.

Different approaches

When considering which vendor to pick, you need to understand what you need. You have two options, bring your stack or use that of a vendor. There are four approaches to MDR services:

Bring your stack

Vendor-supplied

Vendor-built

Combined solutions

In the first one, you are searching for a vendor that will work with your existing security stack. Companies that already have products usually use this approach. In vendor-supplied, an organization relies on the stack of a trusted provider. This is often the best solution for businesses that are unable to afford to pay for their tools.

When it comes to vendor-built, you are relying on what is already available. The vendor provides its security stack. It is usually the best option when you need product integration. There is a combined approach that uses both vendor-built and supplied stacks.

What are the benefits?

Because of the benefits that it offers, MDR has become more popular. No one wants to miss out on the benefits that come with continuous threat detection, management, and response. The MDR market is expected to reach 16.86 billion dollars by 2030. This just goes to show how important these services are. Some of the benefits include:

24/7 monitoring

Better communication

Highly skilled analysts

Security infrastructure

Endpoint integration

Improved threat detection

Reduced breach response time

Log management

Choosing a vendor

There are certain things to consider before picking a vendor to outsource security services. Remember that the provider will have a huge impact on whether you get the security. Make sure that the MDR solutions include these important criteria. Here are some questions to ask when looking for a vendor.

1. What capabilities are offered?

MDR is a combination of technology and expertise. These two should work hand in hand to enhance security. So the MDR services should have highly skilled analysts and the best technology. The EDR that the provider uses should meet industry standards. Make sure the tools are updated regularly. EDR should be easily deployed when there are threats.

2. Is SIEM incorporated?

SIEM is a great way of doing threat analytics. It provides an endpoint for log management. This makes it easier for the analytics to determine which threats critically need a response. If a provider uses third-party technology to perform threat detection, this should be clearly stated. In short, your goal is to find out the tools that the vendor uses.

3. Do they use threat hunting?

Threat hunting is an important part of MDR. It is a process where experts search networks and various devices to look for potential threats. Every MDR solution should use this proactive measure to identify weak areas.

There are two types of threat hunting, research-based and active. In research-based, you search for known hackers to check if they are targeting your data. For active threat hunting, the analysts look at the entire environment of your business to identify potential threats. A good MDR solution offers both of these services.

4. What is the communication plan?

Constant communication is key when it comes to security. Your vendor should not only communicate regularly but also ensure transparency. They should be able to share the details of a threat on time.

There should be an official report on all threats that can be sent via email. This gives you an idea of what is happening and how to prevent further attacks.

5. How much does it cost?

Something to not overlook is cost. It can have a significant impact on the vendor you choose. Always ask about how much it would cost for the approach of your choice. The rates vary for different MDR solutions. Inquire about the services included in each package. Be on the lookout for vendors that may charge you for features that your organization does not need.

Final thoughts

MDR is the best way to keep an organization secure. It combines the latest technology with the best skills on the market. The trick is to find a good provider. Before looking for a vendor, understand your goals and which approach to use.

Asking the right questions when looking for MDR vendors will help you find a good partner. That way you can plan and ensure your goals are achieved. Always make sure that the vendor can meet your demands. There should be a proper communication channel at all times, especially during threat responses. MDR is a must for any organization trying to keep hackers out. It will improve your threat detection and reduce the response time. That way you can continue working without worrying about threats!