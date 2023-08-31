What Kind of Technology Powers Live Casinos?

Live dealer games are the most entertaining form of online gambling and their popularity is on the rise. Most gaming websites offer at least some games where players interact with live dealers over the webcam and enjoy the closest simulation of the casino experience. This wouldn’t be possible without several key technologies that are allowing for the instant connection to be made in a secure and practical manner.

Let’s examine this topic to see which technologies are behind the recent surge of live gaming and what we can expect to unfold in this space in the near future.

What Are Live Casino Games and How Do They Work?

The best definition of live casino gaming is that it occurs in real-time and involves direct communication between a player and a dealer. Much like in a brick-and-mortar casino, players can actually see the person revealing the cards or spinning the roulette wheel. Live dealer games are considered to be more engaging, allow the players to feel the atmosphere better and have more fun than if all they could see was a virtual simulation.

The principle behind live casinos is relatively simple – the players log into the video feed from a game room and can see the actions of human operators. This basically allows them to be virtually present in the room and participate in the game in a natural way. Since the feed is transmitted with no delay, the outcomes are immediately clear after a live dealer completes a move, i.e. deals another card. This concept works well with most traditional casino games, including card games like blackjack, baccarat, and poker, as well as roulette or dice.

The Advantages of Live Dealer Games over Classic Online Casino Games

Among all opportunities, real-time gaming is one of the most lucrative sectors of the entire online gambling industry, and it keeps growing at an amazing rate. Users simply love playing online casino games in this way, and once they try live dealer games they tend to keep coming back for more.

Despite the fact that similar games are available on the site in a fully automated form, for many players the interaction with a live dealer provides an extra incentive. Some of the advantages that live casino games have over online slots and other traditional games are summarised in the following paragraphs.

Real-Time Interaction

Everything happens almost instantly with this type of gaming system and the player can see every detail as it occurs. This allows players to relax and enjoy the moment, completely focus on the game in progress, and stay engaged for longer.

Great Game Flow

The action is fast, the stakes are clear, and the winners are announced promptly, which lets players get in a rhythm and analyse the odds for the next bet quickly. A faster-paced game with lots of chances to place new wagers is better suited for players who only have limited time to spend online.

Reliance on Cutting-Edge New Technologies

A typical live casino game utilises a modern game control unit as well as reliable gaming software. The latest technologies are generally embraced by live casino operators a few years before they become the standard for traditional casino game developers.

Perception of Fairness

Since the player can see the gaming table and closely observe what the live dealer is doing, there is no space for any kind of abuse. It looks more transparent to manually draw the cards rather than use Random Number Generator (RNG) simulators, even if both methods are conducted fairly on mainstream sites.

Access to Additional Promotions

Many top casinos have special promotions valid only for live dealer games. Players who regularly participate in such games can thus collect additional bonus cash or loyalty points, ultimately increasing their chances to turn a profit.

Overview of Key Technologies Powering Live Casinos

The technological foundation for live gaming consists of several seemingly simple elements that combine to provide a smooth user experience. The process is essentially realised through a visual channel and most of the components play some part in transferring visual information between remote parties in a secure and stable manner. Below we have described some of the cornerstone technological aspects that power a commercial live casino system.

Live Streaming Equipment

High-quality web cameras are essential for live streaming in all spheres, be it watching Formula 1 or playing table games online. The proper cams on the dealer side are very important for the accurate capturing of game action. All established game operators use multiple cameras per table and achieve complete coverage so that players can have a great look and see every part clearly. Another hugely important element is in-studio lighting, which needs to be bright enough to ensure clear images but also durable enough to function on a 24/7 basis.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

OCR technology allows machines to correctly interpret written characters, i.e. letters, numbers, or symbols. While this technology is used across many industries, in real-time gaming it has a central role as the operators use it to read the cards that are dealt at the table. OCR software is highly accurate and renders analogue information from the cards into a digital format nearly instantly, which makes it perfect for the type of free-flowing game that live casino players expect.

Game Processing Unit (GPU)

This backend tech powers the game and processes all key information in real-time, which makes it possible for the casino site to serve all players who are currently logged in without experiencing any lag. Basically, the GPU component can be seen as the bridge between the input from the gaming table and the customer-facing output. The quality of this element greatly impacts gameplay, which is why a strong game control unit represents a valuable asset for the top live casinos.

Monitors in the Live Streaming System

The live dealer needs access to information about players and their bets, which is why monitors are positioned within their field of view. This part of the live streaming system isn’t visible to the player, but it contributes to the functioning of the game and allows dealers to do their job better. Monitors also help with identifying players who are breaking the rules and need to be banned from the table.

Which Technologies Will Shape the Future of Online Casino Gaming?

The live casino sector is heavily reliant on new technologies and it will likely stay at the forefront of innovation in the coming years. In fact, there are several interesting approaches that are already being tested in the context of online casino games and could become more widespread pretty soon. Here are some rapidly advancing technologies that could be integrated into mainstream casino gaming within the next few years.

Virtual Reality Gaming

VR gaming sets are already commercially available and are being used for gaming, so it wouldn’t be a huge leap to imagine them being used for live casino games. With this technology, it’s possible to build entire virtual casinos which are perfect environments for extreme live gaming. VR casino experience would be even more immersive than live dealer games, so presumably, there would be a lot of interest among dedicated players.

Voice Commands

Controlling the bets in a live casino game with spoken words only would bring another level of comfort to the players. More natural controls increase the realism level and liberate the players to multitask. The value of voice-controlled gaming concepts would be even greater if combined with virtual headsets, which are not too conducive to the use of a keyboard.

Blockchain Technology

Many online casinos are already accepting cryptocurrencies as payment methods, but there are other ways to leverage blockchain technology for live casino gaming. This is a very secure technology that guarantees the integrity of all transactions, which can be a huge advantage in the gambling industry where problems with cheating are persistent. The creation of live dealer games that are hosted on the blockchain could be the next step in this direction.

Wearable Technology

Contemporary casino gaming sites already allow mobile access, so it’s probable that at some point we will be able to use wearable devices to join a live casino table from anywhere. Smart glasses or smart watches are examples of such devices, but in the future, we can expect more high-tech garments of this kind to be developed.

Conclusion

Playing online casino games with a live dealer seems to be more rewarding for a large portion of the customer base, which is why gaming companies are investing a lot in new tech that supports extreme live gaming.

The current platforms are based on visual recognition and real-time data transferring, but new technologies are constantly being tested and it’s not hard to envision even more faithful approximations of a brick-and-mortar casino experience to become available from a regular smartphone.