What is the golden ratio exactly and its importance?

We delve into geometry, the golden ratio, and its definition before a concept enhances the harmony of objects, design, or architecture. We will know examples, and we will understand how to observe proportionality in everyday life and its calculation. Although some planners or designers ignore the golden ratio theme, the reality is that throughout history, it has been successfully applied in multiple projects, designs, buildings, photography, with mathematics playing an important role. Do we have to know what is the golden ratio exactly?

Those illustrious artists and artisans understood that proportionality to the viewer is necessary to obtain a visual with harmony and composition, enhancing beauty. From this content, you will able to know what is the golden ratio and its proportion.

Getting know: what is the golden ratio and its proportion.

It has been assigned many definitions and names; The golden number, the golden number or golden number, fi number, golden section, golden ratio, golden ratio, golden measure, or divine proportion.

He is represented by the Greek letter Phi = 1.618034 in honor of the Greek sculptor Phidias. A phi number that possesses many exciting yet exciting properties discovered in ancient times, not as a “unit” but as a ratio or proportion. That discovery provided a new aesthetic rule that crossed borders and remains today – for many designers and artists – as a critical element in the artistic process.

What is the golden ratio and its history?

If we remember history in search of the concept of divine proportion. Leonardo Pisano, also known as Fibonacci. He was a famous Italian mathematician who dedicated himself to spreading the Arabic numeral system. It was with a decimal base and with a null value (zero) in his Book of the abacus in 1202. The great discovery of this mathematician was the Fibonacci Succession, which later gave rise to the golden ratio in art.

What is the Fibonacci Sequence?

It is a numerical series: 0, 1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55, etc. It is an infinite series in which the sum of two consecutive numbers always results in the next number (1 + 1 = 2; 13 + 21 = 34). The relationship between each pair of consecutive numbers. If we divide each number by its previous one,) is close to the golden number (1.618034).

Subsequently, the fascination has been such that an Italian mathematician and theologian Luca Pacioli published a book entitled. The Divine Proportion (1590) in which he gave five reasons to unravel why the golden number is divine :

The fact that it is defined by three segments of a line, which resembles the Trinity.

The uniqueness of one’s number, which resembles that of God.

If we look at the immeasurability of number, just as God is immeasurable.

God gave being to the universe through the fifth essence, represented at one time by a dodecahedron. The golden number gave being to the dodecahedron.

Our God is omnipresent and unchanging, just like this number is.

Before this numerical sequence and its derivations, we can find this video that explores the geometry, the why, and the proportionality existing in nature.

Examples of divine proportion

There are many examples in architecture, nature, the human body, design, or photography if we look around us. But this time, we will focus on some that we mainly see many times without realizing. An example in terms of digital design can be found on the Twitter website. That simple Although currently, we see it in reverse, it continues to maintain proportionality.

How to observe the golden ratio

The compression of proportionality will change the way you see the objects that surround you. For example, objects that psychologically could have obvious negative connotations. Such as packs of tobacco or credit cards golden rectangles as this gives them an individual aesthetic beauty, called “marketing.” To quickly know how to get the golden ratio in an object.

Put it next to another, the short side next to the long side and draw a diagonal from the upper and lower corner of the set; if three vertices are aligned, the golden ratio is fulfilled. in object design. A "toy" that fascinated us for its simplicity and the way to superimpose the golden spiral. On any shape the Golden Section Finder designed by the Areaware studio. A slim card, the size of a pocket, helps to locate correctly and proportionally in the daily elements of nature itself.

The golden section – what is the golden ratio

Many names know the golden rule. We can call it, among others, the golden section, divine proportion, golden ratio, golden number, etc.

The rule or golden section is a ratio between measurements. It is about the harmonic division of a line into the mean and extreme rate. It refers to the fact that the minor segment is the significant segment, as this is the entire line. Or cut a line into two unequal parts so that the largest piece the whole line, as the smallest is the largest.

Golden ratio in art and architecture. Examples

Although there is no evidence of its intending use, the golden ratio is found in numerous ancient monuments in Mesopotamia, dating from 2000 BC. Which generated many debates around the mathematical wisdom of the builders of Babylon and Assyria.

There are, however, many examples of the use of the golden ratio in art and architecture in recent centuries that we can point. Also, the Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci is one of the most prominent. From Leonardo, we can even name The Vitruvian Man of 1490, a clear example of mathematics for drawing and measuring the human body.

