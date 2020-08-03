What Is A Live Casino And Why Are They Popular?

Online casinos have many different products these days. They have evolved quite intensively since the early days of just offering a few video slots for gamers to play. In 2020, there are table games like blackjack and roulette, video slots, progressive jackpots, and the category that has blossomed in popularity recently – live casino games. For those that have never come across a live casino before, this is where you can effectively play in a live casino setting without actually leaving your home.

If you are brand new to this concept, you may be wondering how this works, what you can play, and where you can enjoy this product in the first place. We will be covering all of this throughout the article, so without further ado, let’s get started and reveal all of this information.

How it works

So, to get a thorough grasp of what a live casino actually is, we must first show you how it works. Of course, this is still a virtual type of gaming, yet you effectively ‘live stream’ games without having to leave your house. This is made possible because games are actually being operated by live dealers from within state of the art studios from around the world, and yes, the games and action are 100% real!

To jump right in with some of this action, all you need to do is click ‘live casino’ from your chosen casino brand, then pick a game that you’d like to play. You’ll always see a dealer that is working the tables, and from there you just need to click an open seat at the table. By doing so, you are ready to roll with some classic casino games.

Where to find online live casinos

In 2020, you can find live casino categories at most reputable casino sites. This kind of gaming has grown to become hugely popular with casino gamers and let us tell you, online casino brands have been sitting up and taking notice! There’s been a bit of a surge in live casino products hitting the libraries of online casino sites in recent years, and sites like Playigo offer live casino play in a big way.

With that said, it is by no means a guarantee that an online casino will support live casino play. To quickly check if they do, just look through the banner at the top of the page, and if you don’t see a link to ‘live casino’, just move on and look for a different brand.

What games are supported

While we are on the topic of live casino games, let’s actually show you what games are supported. Amazingly, live casino technology has evolved to such a point now that you can basically enjoy all of the same casino games that you can in a regular casino. This includes the likes of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker (one on one), game-show themed titles, prize wheels, and others. You can browse the range of available games by simply opening the live casino section on any site, then just scroll through and browse the available titles.

The range of games, like most online casinos, is dependent on what software providers a brand is operating under. This is always the case with online casinos, for there are software providers that are specialists in themed slots, some for table games, and of course, some for live casino games. We will be getting to that in the categories below.

Key providers to look out for

We’ve touched on software providers earlier, but now, let us show you two main providers to look out for in the world of online live casino gaming. In 2020, there are two that have really started to stand out compared to anyone else. The first of these providers is Evolution Gaming, which has grown to become an absolute specialist in this area. They have games for roulette, blackjack, poker, and plenty of other categories.

Secondly, keep a close eye out for NetEnt. This company already has a great reputation for digital gaming, yet it has enhanced its live casino offerings in a big way recently. The streaming quality for the games is fantastic with both of these providers.

Conclusion

If you’re feeling ready to dive in and enjoy some live casino gaming today, just search for some of the top providers in your respective market. You really won’t need to look too far, and you won’t need to download any external software either to get going. It really is a great way to get a much more immersive style of play without leaving the couch!