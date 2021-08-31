What is a Leading SAFe® certification and why should one undertake the course?

Agile is a typical project management system designed for application development within an enterprise. Agile methods easily apply to the small teams. But as it comes to large organizations that work across complicated systems, collaborative teams, geographical locations, time zones and so on, it becomes a bit difficult. Besides, stakeholders outside the company such as the partners and suppliers also add on to the milieu of the organization. Irrespective of the size, the business must be agile and nimble to address customers’ requirements to stand out from the competition. Scaled Agile Framework ® or Leading SAFe ® is a concept designed to offer the leaders or the decision-makers inside the company an introduction of the basics of SAFe while providing the practices and principles to drive the Lean-Agile transformation confidently.

Once you’re done with the two-day Leading SAFe® course certification course, you can, as a leader, build up a robust foundation on the Agile standards, applications, and practices needed for the success of a project. The course provides the aspirants with the proper tools and guidance required to effectively lead a company even in remote locations with hand-picked distributed teams.

Benefits of doing the course

There are many benefits of completing the course and some of them are as follows:

It’s a lifetime journey – Leading SAFe course is the foundation of your journey of Agile. The certification helps to begin the journey with confidence while letting you know your peers in the industry. You will get support from the Agile community throughout your journey . The certification helps you remain active in the community, so you get essential support as you need.

Have the content accessible – Once you complete the course, you will be provided with a content kit. The kit is a gold mine for any kind of agile expertise and knowledge. Apart from these, you will get lifelong content updates depending on the industry’s latest trends and modifications in training materials. You will get an SA branding kit that will make you stand out from the crowd. You will be a part of the closed SA community on the formal social channel such as LinkedIn. Make yourself listed in the community so employers can easily find you and you get paid for your potential and talent.

The certification is helpful – This certification helps you portray your talent. Getting the certification doesn’t make you an expert. But it builds the foundation so you learn various concepts which will take you to the next level in terms of Agile in large MNCs.

It has many practical applications – By becoming a SAFe Agilist, you will get access to information, knowledge, and skills related to the present market, industry trends, and probable challenges. Only like-minded people attend the certification course. So, you will come to know about various perspectives of the challenges faced by people working in large companies and how they manage them as part of their daily job.

It ensures career benefits in the long run – Irrespective of whether you’re looking for a new job with a lucrative package or want due recognition within your present company, get SAFe Agilist Certification from a reputable institute like KnowledgeHut. Companies, nowadays, look for people who have undertaken the Leading SAFe® course because they can adapt to the agile transformation confidently, easily, and fast.

Being certified in SAFe will add an extra feather to your career cap. You will be recognized for what you do and your talent. It will help you implement lean agile directly in your company.