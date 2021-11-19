What Happens After a Workplace Injury

An injury is probably the last thing you want to deal with, especially if it happens while you’re working. It’s easy to find yourself facing an unpleasant situation after a bad occurrence, and dealing with stress and hardships is not unheard of when a workplace injury takes place.

An employee can prevent an accident in many ways. The first step is always having a general awareness of your surroundings, so you can avoid a slip which can result in a pretty bad fall. Understanding all the safety risks associated with your job is also a good way to avoid injuries, but sometimes being careful is not enough. Even if you’re the most precise person in the world, you can’t pay attention to something that’s out of your control.

An injury can also take place because of negligence or bad intentions. If your employer didn’t do enough to mitigate risks and he didn’t take all the necessary precautions, you can be compensated for your injuries and all the expenses that they caused. But filing a claim and suing your workplace can come with a number of complications which can make the entire situation difficult.

Trying to solve everything by yourself while you’re still recovering from your injuries will cause even more troubles. If you believe that your suffering is the result of an employer’s negligence, you need to contact an experienced law firm, like Slingshot Law, as soon as possible. They’ve seen this situation many times and will know the true value of your claim. Having a professional by your side drastically improves your chances of receiving the compensation you deserve.

Will I Get Fired After Suing?

This is probably the first question that pops in an employee’s mind. Most people avoid suing because they don’t want to lose their job. They spend all the time necessary to heal at home and go back to work like nothing happened. But you shouldn’t have to pay for medical bills that you didn’t cause. And you shouldn’t find yourself in a bad financial situation because of the time you were unable to work.

You must remember that your employer can’t retaliate against you by terminating your contract as soon as you file a claim, as it’s your legal right to do so. And if your boss does everything in his power to fire you after the lawsuit, he’s simply showing that he does not have your best interest in mind.

If this situation arises, it’s better to part ways, as it’s clear that you’ll quickly find yourself in a toxic work environment. A good employer always looks after his employees.

Can I Always Sue if I Was Injured at Work?

You can sue if your injury is the result of an employer’s misstep. For example, you can’t sue if you slip and fall because you were not paying attention to what was in front of you, but you can if the floor was wet or greasy and there were no signs that warned employees about it.

You can’t sue if you collapse because of dehydration while at work, as you’re the only one responsible for not drinking adequate amounts of water. You can if you collapsed because your employer didn’t allow you to take a break, as you were unable to drink water because of the situation. Basically, anytime your boss was negligent or he intentionally caused your injuries, you can ask for full compensation.

But every state has their laws and proving who was at fault is not an easy task. That’s why it’s always a smart move to consult with an experienced attorney that will examine your case, so you’re able to explore all the options available. Always consult with a lawyer before suing.