What are the latest Microgaming releases?

As most of you know, Microgaming is a big software developer that creates slots, table games and even bingo titles. They deliver games for most of the online casinos and when these titles come with fun promos, you are in for the best gambling session. By clicking this page, you can access the hottest Microgaming bonuses valid on various online gambling platforms. At the beginning of the year, the well-known company made public a list of the products that are going to be released. As usual, they deliver only top-notch games that come with an innovative and exquisite design.

In January, the company already delivered some awesome games like Book of Atem, a product developed by All41Studios and powered by Microgaming. If you are the type that enjoys Egypt themes, this is a perfect choice for you. The slot has a 96.45% RTP, wilds and scatters symbols and comes with 10 ways to win.

Another title launched is Double Lucky Line. With an Asian theme, 17 fixed paylines and an extra spin round with extra wilds, this game works great on mobile devices too. Even though the graphics are not exactly what you would expect from a 2020 game, the features make up for it.

Other games that saw the light of day in January are African Quest and The Incredible Balloon Machine. These bring some unique and exclusive features that you surely didn’t meet before.

Wheel of Wishes is also an important addition to the Microgaming portfolio, especially because it’s considered to be the biggest release for this company this year. Feel the sand of the mysterious desserts and get to experience a slot where 4 progressive jackpots are waiting for you and a Power Spin mode will make your session amazing. 5 reels, 3 rows and 10 paylines define the layout and the themed symbols and music enhance the atmosphere.

Besides these releases, in the upcoming months, we expect some new games from Microgaming and its content partners. Tacking the opportunity, on the occasion of St Patrick’s Day, they created some titles in theme with the holiday. 9 Pots of Gold was launched on March 10 and it holds lots of symbols that will remind you of St Patrick.

Scheduled to drop on 24 March, Treasure Skyline is a slot with a unique storyline. The game is about a series of floating islands placed in an unknown location in the sky. The visuals are very realistic and will surely take your breath away. The best thing? It works great on portable devices too.

On 5th and 31st of March, Rabcat rolled out 2 titles with Microgaming, Treasure Heroes and Mining Fever. The first one has a fantasy-themed design and the second one has its story around a group of dwarfs searching for hidden riches.

Alongside all these slots games, blackjack lovers also got something new because Classic Blackjack: Six Deck dropped on March 5. Besides the basic features that every gambler loves, the gaming company worked very hard to bring some exciting visuals and sounds that will surely enhance the gaming session.

Below, you can see some other titles that will go public this month or that already had been released:

Irish Love – 11 March;

Amazon Gold – 12 March;

Wild Krakatoa – 16 March;

Twice the Diamonds – 19 March;

Hot Cross Bunnies Pull Tab – 26 March;

Jessica Weaver Queen of the Seas – 26 March.

After all being said, Microgaming doesn’t let us down and keeps delivering only top-notch products. It tries to bring something new with every game it launches. Test out their products and see for yourself how it’s like to gamble on high-quality titles.