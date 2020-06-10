what are the best online technology events in 2020?

It is difficult to stop the technology community, entrepreneurs, innovators, NERDS . Amid a pandemic, they do not stop. They simply adapt.

If a few weeks ago we collected all the technological events that known in 2020. Now we bring you all the technical developments that, adapting to current circumstances. They are transferred to online, digital, webinar and video streaming formats. Many are focused on helping against the current pandemic. But there is a little bit of everything. So you know. StayOnCasa, but keep taking advantage of the time with the best. If you are searching for best online technology events. Then You are in right place.

The best online technology events in 2020

Startup Village

Startup Village is a free tech event. Thanks to new technologies, all participants will be able to not only select and watch the most exciting conferences and sessions. Besidea they meet with mentors and investors online but also communicate with the speakers in real-time and from anywhere in the world.

Golnvest Summit

GoInvest Summit will cover all aspects of investing for private investors. It does not even any reason if you are a novice or someone who wants to diversify their investment portfolio. Learn how to create cashflow, wealth, and gain financial freedom. More than 40 speakers will share more than 50 investment strategies.

The Europas

Over several weeks, it will include a series of events in which different industries analysed. Includes workshops and virtual networking through a particular application. The competition based on an online public vote that will select the finalists and the winners awarded in a virtual award ceremony.

Keys to succeed as a freelance with Malt and MIOTI

What are the advantages of being freelance? How to start? In this webinar, you will discover the first steps to succeed as a freelance with Malt, the first freelance community in Spain. Besides MIOTI, an innovative training centre in Data Science and IoT.

Virtual Techtulia: Onboarding Workshop

What is the incorporation of users? Because it is essential? How can onboarding users help reduce the learning curve for new users and increase the likelihood of their return?

AI to combat COVID19

The story about how they pivot and develop an immediate solution to the COVID-19 crisis: infrared thermography, cameras, software, data management of possibly infected people. And how AI enables the scalability of this solution.

Automation & Robotics Summit

It is the leading online event dedicated to automation and robotics in the UK. More than 1000 executives from all over the world from sectors such as food, the pharmaceutical industry and construction. The health sector, logistics, transport, etc. They will meet to know everything about digitalisation and digital transformation through robotics and automation.

In this online shop, you will understand some of the tools and work methodologies used in the day-to-day work of the teams of the most innovative startups.

Emerge Conference

From Minsk, this conference is designing for technology thinkers and makers. Several days that include different activities such as an online breakfast with Women in Technology, workshops and round tables with professionals from different sectors.

VR / AR Global Summit Online

If your startup is related to Virtual Reality or Augmented Reality, this is the event you are looking to connect with relevant companies in the entertainment and media sector. More than 100 speakers and 10,000 attendees.

Create a freelance portfolio that seduces your clients

In this webinar, Tao de la Torre: A freelance mentor, will teach you how to seduce your clients with or without a portfolio. How to have meetings without pitching, making you feel like you are selling.

NDC Oslo

Specialised event for software developers with 193 speakers, 181 tech talks, 18 workshops and 45 innovative technologies as the main protagonists.

Conclusion

Online event to discuss and discuss fundamental issues for today’s technology companies. Its objective is to bring together new companies, developers, marketing managers and CEOs in an inspiration day for startups and big tech companies.

