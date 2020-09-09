London is a popular travel destination due to its culture, lively food scene and royalties. The British city attracts millions of visitors each year, including many Americans, who find London easy to navigate (especially since the main language is English). Whether you are planning an extended trip to explore London or include it as a stop on an itinerary of other European cities, there are a few things to keep in mind when planning. Consider what you want to see and do and plan accordingly. And don’t forget the umbrella.

London is the capital of the United Kingdom. It is the most important cultural, artistic, financial and political centre in the United Kingdom, and one of the most important towns in the world. There is a huge diversity of religions, cultures and ethnicities, with London being one of the most cosmopolitan cities in Europe and the world. Many of the richest people in the world live here, permanently or temporarily. In London are the headquarters of many institutions and corporations of global importance; many important buildings: palaces, museums, theatres, concert halls, airports, railway stations, numerous embassies and consulates. According to an analysis published by Culture Trip in 2016, it is one of the top ten most modern cities in the world.

London welcomes travellers all year round, but the best times to visit may be late spring and autumn due to the mild weather. Summer can be very busy, so you may find fewer lines and crowds of tourists in less busy times. The Christmas season can also be a great time to visit London, which gets very festive and well decorated in December.

Some of the important tourist attractions to visit in London would be the following:

London Eye

Enjoy stunning 360-degree views of London from the London Eye, a 135-meter (443 ft) high observation wheel. See some of the capital’s most iconic landmarks, including Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Palace. Within each capsule, interactive guides allow you to explore the iconic landmarks of the capital in several languages.

The gradual rotation of one of the 32 high-tech glass capsules takes about 30 minutes and gives you a constantly changing perspective of London. You can jump over most queues with a quick entry ticket. The London Eye is located on the banks of the River Thames in the south. The nearest station is Waterloo, Charing Cross, Westminster and Embankment. Several buses stop near the London Eye, with routes passing by the tourist area.

Hippodrome Casino

The Racecourse is a building on the corner of Cranbourn and Charing Cross Road in Westminster, London. The Hippodrome Casino was opened on July 13, 2012, by London Mayor Boris Johnson, who described it as “another sound support of London as a great place for investment”.

The opening site included four floors of games, lots of slots with various games, including a Gold Room casino located in the original basement with direct access to Chinatown at the back of the building, Heliot restaurant, six bars, a smoking terrace and The Matcham Cabaret theatre. The restoration and construction of the casino were followed on the blog of LBC presenter Steve Allen.

In January 2013, the casino received the best land-based casino at the Totally Gaming Awards, which also awarded Jimmy Thomas a Life Achievement Award for his contribution to the gaming and entertainment industries.

Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds London is a wax museum and a star attraction with over 250 realistic wax figures on display. Walk the red carpet and hit a picture with Benedict Cumberbatch and Kate Winslet before exploring the sports area with Usain Bolt and David Beckham. Enjoy a unique audience with the royal family, including the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, before taking to the stage with musical icons, from Madonna to Ed Sheeran! Then switch to your favourite Marvel superheroes and immerse yourself in the Marvel Super Heroes 4D movie, before meeting the heroes and villains of the Star Wars movies. You will also have a behind-the-scenes look at how sculptors create figures and a fun walk through the history of London in an iconic black cabin.

You should allow two hours to complete your visit to Madame Tussauds. Madame Tussauds is located on Marylebone Road in Marylebone, north-west London. The nearest stations are Baker Street Subway Station (Bakerloo, Circle, Jubilee, Metropolitan and Hammersmith & City) and Marylebone Station (National Rail).

In conclusion, these would be among the most famous tourist attractions in London, but the city being one of the most visited metropolises in the world, this list could go on and on.