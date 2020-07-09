Video Games News, Reviews & Guides


How To Find A Good Web Design Company For Your Business

Business
By mindmingles
‌Web‌ ‌Design‌ ‌Company‌ ‌for‌ ‌your‌ ‌Business‌ ‌
8

So,‌ ‌you’ve‌ ‌realised‌ ‌that‌ ‌your‌ ‌old‌ ‌website‌ ‌is‌ ‌hampering‌ ‌your‌ ‌business’s‌ ‌sales?‌ ‌Maybe‌ ‌

it‌ ‌looks‌ ‌like‌ ‌a‌ ‌yellowing‌ ‌‘80’s‌ ‌campervan‌ ‌with‌ ‌wing‌ ‌mirrors‌ ‌hanging‌ ‌off,‌ ‌driving‌ ‌round‌ ‌

a‌ ‌city‌ ‌full‌ ‌of‌ ‌shining‌ ‌Bentleys?‌ ‌Or‌ ‌maybe‌ ‌you‌ ‌don’t‌ ‌have‌ ‌a‌ ‌website‌ ‌–‌ ‌yet?‌ ‌Perhaps‌ ‌

you‌ ‌want‌ ‌to‌ ‌kickstart‌ ‌your‌ ‌exciting‌ ‌new‌ ‌business‌ ‌venture,‌ ‌but‌ ‌need‌ ‌to‌ ‌know‌ ‌how‌ ‌to‌ ‌

navigate‌ ‌the‌ ‌seas‌ ‌of‌ ‌dodgy‌ ‌designers‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌wild‌ ‌west‌ ‌of‌ ‌website‌ ‌builders?‌ ‌Well,‌ ‌

read‌ ‌on,‌ ‌pioneers;‌ ‌this‌ ‌article‌ ‌is‌ ‌for‌ ‌you.‌ ‌

1.‌ ‌‌Work‌ ‌out‌ ‌what‌ ‌you‌ ‌want‌ ‌

First‌ ‌you‌ ‌ought‌ ‌to‌ ‌decide‌ ‌what‌ ‌the‌ ‌objective‌ ‌of‌ ‌your‌ ‌new‌ ‌site‌ ‌is.‌ ‌Is‌ ‌it‌ ‌a‌ ‌sales‌ ‌platform?‌ ‌

A‌ ‌brochure‌ ‌to‌ ‌showcase‌ ‌the‌ ‌services‌ ‌you‌ ‌offer?‌ ‌Or‌ ‌will‌ ‌customers‌ ‌be‌ ‌visiting‌ ‌to‌ ‌seek‌ ‌

detailed‌ ‌information?‌ ‌Do‌ ‌you‌ ‌want‌ ‌your‌ ‌site‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌an‌ ‌exhibition,‌ ‌or‌ ‌will‌ ‌interaction‌ ‌be‌ ‌

a‌ ‌crucial‌ ‌element?‌ ‌Is‌ ‌it‌ ‌important‌ ‌that‌ ‌users‌ ‌can‌ ‌connect,‌ ‌talk‌ ‌to‌ ‌each‌ ‌other,‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌

their‌ ‌own‌ ‌site‌ ‌profiles?‌ ‌Once‌ ‌you’ve‌ ‌pinpointed‌ ‌your‌ ‌objectives,‌ ‌you‌ ‌can‌ ‌decide‌ ‌on‌ ‌

your‌ ‌scale.‌ ‌Will‌ ‌a‌ ‌simple‌ ‌six-page‌ ‌site‌ ‌be‌ ‌sufficient?‌ ‌Or‌ ‌do‌ ‌you‌ ‌need‌ ‌an‌ ‌extensive‌ ‌

catalogue‌ ‌to‌ ‌showcase‌ ‌your‌ ‌business‌ ‌and‌ ‌products?‌ ‌Next‌ ‌you‌ ‌should‌ ‌decide‌ ‌on‌ ‌a‌ ‌

budget‌ ‌and‌ ‌timescale‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌project.‌ ‌Larger‌ ‌sites‌ ‌require‌ ‌more‌ ‌design‌ ‌hours‌ ‌and‌ ‌are‌ ‌

therefore‌ ‌pricier.‌ ‌But‌ ‌remember,‌ ‌your‌ ‌website‌ ‌is‌ ‌an‌ ‌investment,‌ ‌not‌ ‌an‌ ‌expense.‌ ‌

2.‌ ‌‌Do‌ ‌your‌ ‌research‌ ‌

Now‌ ‌you‌ ‌know‌ ‌what‌ ‌you‌ ‌want,‌ ‌you‌ ‌can‌ ‌begin‌ ‌to‌ ‌research‌ ‌designers.‌ ‌General‌ ‌Google‌ ‌

searches‌ ‌don’t‌ ‌bring‌ ‌up‌ ‌helpful‌ ‌results‌ ‌when‌ ‌searching‌ ‌for‌ ‌a‌ ‌web‌ ‌designer.‌ ‌One‌ ‌way‌ ‌

of‌ ‌getting‌ ‌around‌ ‌this‌ ‌is‌ ‌to‌ ‌make‌ ‌your‌ ‌search‌ ‌specific‌ ‌by‌ ‌using‌ ‌search‌ ‌operators.‌ ‌For‌ ‌

instance‌ ‌you‌ ‌can‌ ‌type‌ ‌into‌ ‌the‌ ‌search‌ ‌bar:‌ ‌web‌ ‌designer‌ ‌(site:linkedin.com‌ ‌|‌ ‌

site:upwork.com).‌ ‌Another‌ ‌way‌ ‌of‌ ‌finding‌ ‌potential‌ ‌designers‌ ‌is‌ ‌to‌ ‌look‌ ‌up‌ ‌businesses‌ ‌

that‌ ‌are‌ ‌similar‌ ‌to‌ ‌yours,‌ ‌browse‌ ‌their‌ ‌websites‌ ‌and‌ ‌shortlist‌ ‌the‌ ‌ones‌ ‌you‌ ‌find‌ ‌

appealing.‌ ‌Some‌ ‌businesses‌ ‌will‌ ‌credit‌ ‌their‌ ‌designers‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌footer,‌ ‌but‌ ‌with‌ ‌most‌ ‌

you‌ ‌can‌ ‌contact‌ ‌the‌ ‌business‌ ‌to‌ ‌find‌ ‌out‌ ‌who‌ ‌designed‌ ‌their‌ ‌site.‌ ‌Once‌ ‌you‌ ‌have‌ ‌a‌ ‌

list‌ ‌of‌ ‌designers,‌ ‌you‌ ‌can‌ ‌browse‌ ‌their‌ ‌individual‌ ‌portfolios‌ ‌and‌ ‌see‌ ‌what‌ ‌services‌ ‌

they‌ ‌offer.‌ ‌

3.‌ ‌‌Consider‌ ‌the‌ ‌three‌ ‌routes‌ ‌

When‌ ‌choosing‌ ‌a‌ ‌web‌ ‌designer,‌ ‌you‌ ‌should‌ ‌be‌ ‌aware‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌three‌ ‌main‌ ‌paths‌ ‌you‌ ‌

can‌ ‌go‌ ‌down‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌benefits‌ ‌and‌ ‌drawbacks‌ ‌of‌ ‌each.‌ ‌Freelancers‌ ‌are‌ ‌often‌ ‌the‌ ‌

cheapest‌ ‌option‌ ‌and‌ ‌the‌ ‌most‌ ‌informal‌ ‌but‌ ‌may‌ ‌lack‌ ‌the‌ ‌people‌ ‌power‌ ‌of‌ ‌bigger‌ ‌

design‌ ‌firms.‌ ‌You‌ ‌can‌ ‌find‌ ‌freelancers‌ ‌on‌ ‌sites‌ ‌like‌ ‌Fiverr‌ ‌and‌ ‌Upwork.‌ ‌The‌ ‌next‌ ‌

option‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌design‌ ‌agency.‌ ‌Design‌ ‌agencies‌ ‌will‌ ‌have‌ ‌a‌ ‌small‌ ‌team‌ ‌working‌ ‌on‌ ‌your‌ ‌

project‌ ‌and‌ ‌often‌ ‌provide‌ ‌specific‌ ‌customisation‌ ‌and‌ ‌a‌ ‌quick‌ ‌turnaround.‌ ‌However,‌ ‌

they‌ ‌can‌ ‌be‌ ‌more‌ ‌expensive‌ ‌than‌ ‌freelancers.‌ ‌If‌ ‌you‌ ‌want‌ ‌digital‌ ‌marketing‌ ‌services‌ ‌

as‌ ‌well‌ ‌as‌ ‌web‌ ‌design,‌ ‌your‌ ‌best‌ ‌bet‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌full-service‌ ‌agency like Web Design Liverpool.‌ ‌Although‌ ‌full-service‌ ‌agencies‌ ‌are‌ ‌the‌ ‌most‌ ‌expensive‌ ‌option,‌ ‌the‌ ‌PPC‌ ‌advertising‌ ‌and‌ ‌SEO‌ ‌services‌ ‌they‌ ‌offer‌ ‌in‌ ‌addition‌ ‌to‌ ‌designing‌ ‌your‌ ‌site,‌ ‌will‌ ‌boost‌ ‌the‌ ‌site’s‌ ‌profile‌ ‌from‌ ‌the‌ ‌get-go‌ ‌and‌ ‌provide‌ ‌the‌ ‌most‌ ‌comprehensive‌ ‌in-house‌ ‌package‌ ‌of‌ ‌the‌ ‌three‌ ‌routes.‌ ‌

4.‌ ‌‌Get‌ ‌talking‌ ‌

Explain‌ ‌your‌ ‌needs‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌few‌ ‌design‌ ‌candidates‌ ‌(the‌ ‌ideas‌ ‌you‌ ‌came‌ ‌up‌ ‌with‌ ‌in‌ ‌step‌ ‌

one).‌ ‌Ask‌ ‌for‌ ‌their‌ ‌proposals‌ ‌and‌ ‌get‌ ‌excited‌ ‌when‌ ‌the‌ ‌right‌ ‌one‌ ‌comes‌ ‌in.‌ ‌Soon‌ ‌

you’ll‌ ‌be‌ ‌driving‌ ‌a‌ ‌Bentley.‌ ‌ ‌

mindmingles107 posts

    Hello, I am a professional writer, with more than 10 years of writing experience. I love to write on science-related subjects and share knowledge with my readers. I hope all my reader friends will enjoy my work.

    Read previous post:
    best gaming laptops in 2020
    Which are the best gaming laptops in 2020 ?

    Gaming laptops are computers designed to play and play video games. Therefore, regardless of the model you choose, they will...

    Close