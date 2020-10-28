Luxury watches have been a hit today. It doesn’t matter if you’re simply just a fan or a collector because these luxury brands will surely be on your top lists. Luxury aside, having a watch that would suit your style of fashion would be a plus as well. There are many brands that maybe you never heard of oozes class, prestige, and style.

It isn’t just about having a luxury watch. There are many styles and designs you could choose from. It’s about acknowledging these world-class timepieces. With this, there’s more to luxury watches than just a piece of jewelry. So here’s a list of luxury watch brands you might want to invest in.

Cartier Santos de Cartier Luxury Watches

One of the most popular luxury watches is the Cartier Santos de Cartier watch. A pioneer of aviation, Alberto Santos Dumont became a true legend when he changed the world of luxury watches. It all started when Santos met Louis Cartier. In the year 1901, the Brazilian aviator complained to his watchmaker that he’s having difficulties telling the time during his flights.

After a few years, Louis Cartier changed the face of watchmaking by making a watch for his friend that could function during his flights. So in 1904, Alberto Santos-Dumont and Louis Cartier made a timepiece that became Cartier’s entire brand ethos. According to many experts, the first very genuine wristwatch was created by Cartier Santos de Cartier.

The primary feature of this brand is the rounded square case. It’s intended to be solid but with a stunning design. It’s also comparable to the materials used for the famous Parisian landmark, the Eiffel Tower. Before, the Cartier Santos de Cartier watch is renowned for its athletic performance piece. But with time, it soon became an iconic model for luxury items.

Patek Philippe Luxury Watches

Patek Philippe is one of the most popular brands of watches around the world. The last family-owned watch manufacturer is currently in Geneva and said to be creating the world’s finest watches. With a vast 170-year history, Patek Philippe was built around the core values of aesthetics, emotion, and innovation. The timepieces they made is boasting with traditional styling and complicated mechanics.

In addition to that, the brand was favored by Royalty. It’s pretty much an excellent investment to have a Patek Philippe timepiece wrap in your wrist. You can find a lot of Patek Philippe designs and models online. It’s also available in over 150 countries worldwide.

Rolex Luxury Watches

For starters, Rolex doesn’t need any introduction. This brand is probably the most popular brand of all time. It doesn’t matter if you’re just a casual user or a watch enthusiast because Rolex is already known in almost all countries worldwide. It’s also considered a luxury watch for decades. It’s a prestigious brand and highly adored by many for its ageless function, style, and design.

Omega Luxury Watch

Omega is one of the classic luxury watches that’s ever made. The brand has been present in some of the historical events of the world. For over 170 years of existence, it continues to produce top-quality timepieces. In the year 1917, Britain’s Royal Flying Corps has selected Omega as their primary timekeeper. Basically, Omega has been a part of history since 1848.

In addition to that, the Omega brand has been used by the US army too. From the moon to the world’s most influential leaders and to the Olympic games’ sponsors, the Omega luxury watches have provided prestigious timepieces.

Takeaway

Watches have been essential for decades to keep track of time. These brands have contributed a lot more than you could imagine. So if you’re a watch enthusiast, then these brands could be your haven. It’s not just that, because there are many more you can find online and is available in most countries around the world.