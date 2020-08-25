Virtual Reality: How to Use It for Gaming, Education, and Work

In the past two decades, there has been a leap in the advancement of science and technology. Scientists have come up with a multitude of new concepts, technologies, and inventions. Concepts like robotics, nanotechnology, and virtual reality are now becoming increasingly common. Consumers worldwide reap the benefits of this highly emerging technological field. VR is one of the most popular phenomena of recent times. And it has a wide consumer base, which is gaining more and more popularity every passing day. What is the meaning of virtual reality? Continue to read ahead to find out.

What is Virtual Reality?

To find out the meaning of virtual reality, let us break down the term. “Virtual” means nearby or almost. Reality means the authentic environment around us that we sense and perceive as humans. Thus, VR is a concept by which we can experience an environment almost close to reality. The virtual environment imitates reality using computer technology so that a user can have unique experiences. It is an immersive experience where a user can feel as if he is part of the virtual environment. He can experience things as if they are happening for real.

To understand the concept of VR better, let us take the example of video games. Most of us are familiar with how video games usually operate. In video games, there is an artificial gaming world complete with graphics, sounds, and animations. The player has to achieve a particular goal in the game. The player has to use the control commands for this purpose effectively. Thus, the player involves himself in a 2D artificial world while playing video games. Similarly, in VR, a user involves himself in a three-dimensional virtual world.

In virtual reality, the computer generates a simulation that resembles the real world. Computer programs create different environments that a user can sense and explore. In video games, the player can see the game environment. However, in VR, a user can enter the virtual environment. Using a headgear and other sensory devices, a user can immerse himself in an environment distinct from reality. Thus, using virtual reality, a person can have an interactive experience with a computer-generated environment. They can sense and be part of a 3D environment.

How does VR work?

Now that we understand what virtual reality is, let us know how it works. Human beings experience their surroundings with the help of their senses. Vision, hearing, touch, taste, and smell are the five primary senses. In virtual reality, users enter a 3D environment and can sense their surroundings. Therefore, you can see, hear, touch, smell, and taste in a computer-generated simulation. As we are highly visual creatures, the simulations are highly evolved in terms of graphics and animations. The display technology is in the form of headgear, commonly known as a head-mounted display (HMD).

The user dons the head-mounted display (HMD) to view the simulation of the virtual environment. The computer program takes into account visual cues, depth perception, shadows, and other essential elements to create an authentic simulation. The visuals change as per the movements of the individual. Thus, the virtual reality device makes use of motion detection technology. Another valuable sensory input comes in the form of audio. After the vision, hearing is the most frequently employed sensation. Therefore, audio becomes an integral aspect of VR. Users don headphones to experience the sound effects that enable a more realistic simulation.

Vision and audio technology of virtual reality are highly developed and nuanced. Computer programs successfully integrate the different properties of both the sensations. However, the applications for other senses are still developing. Taste, touch, smell, and kinesthetic motion are difficult to replicate in a virtual environment. Nevertheless, scientists are conducting research and experiments to increase the scope of technology. Some experimental programs can emulate tactile motion. Treadmills and other equipment are used to carry out these experiments. In the coming years, a breakthrough is sure to come. The progress of virtual reality will reach new heights.

Virtual Reality Devices

As discussed above, there are a variety of devices that people can wear to experience virtual reality. We have the head-mounted display (HMD), sensory gloves, VR glasses, and even bodysuits. Additionally, there are gaming devices like PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, Vive Cosmos, and many others. One needs to check the device compatibility before purchasing any of these headsets. Most devices are for gaming consoles and PCs. However, devices that are compatible with smartphones are also available. Other than this, there are virtual reality games that are interactive and exciting to play.

Uses of VR

We are now aware of what VR is and how it works. Next, we move ahead to understand its application. Virtual reality has significant applications in various fields like gaming, leisure, medicine, communication, defense, aviation, education, etc. Thus, it is resourceful as well as recreational. A significant portion of technology centers on gaming and entertainment. This is due to the immense popularity and success of the gaming industry. Big companies have invested millions of dollars in facilitating research in this area. The gaming industry is a viable and highly profitable market for VR technology.

Virtual Reality and Gaming

Virtual reality gaming is a sensation amongst the gaming community. Gamers wear headgears, gloves, and bodysuits to have a fully immersive gaming experience. These devices have sensors that enable gamers to control and interact with the virtual environment. The computer processes the signals sent by these devices and operates the environment accordingly. Major developers have come up with several gaming devices and technology for a wide range of users. There are particular gaming devices that offer an entirely virtual experience. Additionally, virtual reality technology is available for laptops and tablets, personalized PCS, and even smartphones.

Virtual Reality and Entertainment

Virtual reality has recently become a mode of entertainment and leisure. People have come up with innovative ways to introduce VR into traditional forms of entertainment. Nowadays, people can have virtual tours of gardens, museums, and exhibitions. Thus, a person can experience the beauty of a flower garden in Japan while sitting in their living room. Museums offer an immersive experience of their exhibit on their website. We can navigate through the virtual environment and have an experience similar to an authentic visit. Thus, virtual reality makes far-away locations and events accessible to individuals from the comfort of their homes.

Virtual Reality and Education

Children these days are very well versed in technology. This is an advantage when it comes to teaching children using VR. Children can understand complex concepts by viewing them in a 3D environment. Instead of diagrams and artificial models, children can learn by having an immersive experience with the help of VR. Concepts of history, geography, science, astronomy, and other subjects become easier to explain. This kind of practical and interactive learning is beneficial for children with different learning styles. Hands-on learning for specific skills is also possible with the help of VR.

Virtual Reality and Medicine

Virtual reality has become a game-changer in the field of medicine and healthcare. Researchers and doctors can now create 3D models of body organs and human anatomy for both research and application purposes. Researchers and students use virtual reality to study different anatomy and procedures that cannot be replicated. On the other hand, surgeons can simulate surgeries with the help of VR. This saves a lot of time and resources. It also enables professionals to improve their skills with practice. Therefore, it has opened up a lot of avenues for development in the healthcare sector.

Virtual Reality and the Defense Industry

Virtual reality has significant applications in the defense industry. Whether it is aviation, navy, army, or police force, VR is favorable. Individuals can train for real-life situations by entering a simulation. For example, a simulation of the battleground is used to train soldiers. Further, aviation personnel can enter an aircraft simulation. Thus, it allows people to experience real-life situations but without the associated dangers and risks. It is economical in terms of saving time, money, and resources. Therefore, people can now get training by entering a realistic virtual world that resembles their real work environment.

Virtual Reality and Business

Virtual reality has also become popular in the world of business. It is used in different areas like production, testing, marketing, and training. Manufacturing companies can create a simulation of their products. This gives them insight into the product so that they can improve it and fix the mistakes. Thus, it saves a lot of money and resources. Virtual tours of business models have also become quite common. It gives investors a clear picture of the enterprise and is, therefore convenient and reliable. Additionally, employees can get training by entering a role-playing scenario using virtual reality. Thus, it is beneficial.

Virtual Reality and Sports

This is an exciting area in the application of virtual reality. Sportspeople are always striving to improve their performance, speed, strength, and stamina. VR provides a solid base for analyzing and thereby improving techniques. The computer technology scans the athletes’ body and posturing to perform specific calculations. Based on these calculations, coaches and experts give tips and techniques to the players. Thus, it is a handy component in sports. VR makes things interesting for the audience and fans as well. Virtual stadium tours and immersive gaming experiences add to the level of fun and enthusiasm of the audience.

Virtual Reality and Engineering

A critical application of virtual reality is in the field of engineering and construction. 3D models of automobile designs enable improvement of design and machinery. Furthermore, bridges, machinery, tools, and architectural structures are also simulated for research and design purposes. Thus, it leads to lots of innovative and unique creations. Virtual reality has made the field of engineering and construction more advanced. The technology has led to lots of successful research and marketable products. The scope is only going to increase, and it will prove to be beneficial for the industries.

Other Applications

We have discussed some of the major application areas of virtual reality in the above section. However, this list is not exhaustive. VR has become a part of almost every developing field on the planet. Some other areas that apply to VR are telecommunications, media, fashion, marketing, and programming. The use of a virtual environment is only going to increase in the coming decades. It will be interesting to see how the different industries adapt and make use of this changing technology.

Final thoughts

Virtual reality is a 3D rendering of a virtual environment that is interactive and immersive. Currently, virtual reality operates predominantly on visual, audio, and tactile sensations. However, in the future, we will be able to see rapid developments in other feelings as well. By immersing and interacting in a virtual environment, users can have a realistic experience that is carefully controlled. Therefore, it provides the premise of a real environment while maintaining safety from the harmful elements. For this reason, VR has become an asset in the military, healthcare, and research.

On the other hand, virtual reality is also flourishing in the gaming and entertainment industry. Users are enjoying the novelty and authenticity of the concept of a virtual environment. Gaming has reached a new level of excitement with the addition of virtual reality. However, one must be careful while embracing any new technology. Excessive use of anything can prove to be dangerous. The line between the real world and the virtual world can get blurred. Therefore, it is necessary to keep track of ourselves and be mindful while using VR. If we can maintain balance while interacting with a virtual environment, it can be a satisfying experience.