Video Games in 2022 to Look Out For

Whether you’re already an avid video game enthusiast or you’re hoping to get more into it next year, you’ll be pleased to know that 2022 is looking like a great year for new game releases. Whatever genre of video game you’re most interested in, we can bet there’s something to suit every taste in the coming months.

Recent events in the last couple of years, such as the pandemic, really took its toll on the video gaming world. Many developers have experienced multiple delays, with some games still awaiting an official release date. So, to keep you in the loop, GMR look at some of the video games that are set for release in 2022 and beyond.

Rainbow Six Extraction

January 2022 will see the release of the latest instalment in the Tom Clancy franchise series, Rainbow Six Extraction. Developed and published by Ubisoft, Rainbow Six Extraction is a 1-3 player shooter game.

Including unpredictable containment zones and an Alien threat, it’s coming out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Stadia.

Weird West

Weird West comes from a relatively new developer, Wolfeye Studios, headed up by Prey and Dishonored co-creators. It’s being described so far as a combination of Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare, Fallout and Dishonored, and it’s coming out across a range of consoles.

It has a very interesting Western-inspired, supernatural horror vibe, complete with a playable werewolf in there for good measure. Its set to be released across PlayStation 4 and 5, as well as Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC in early January.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Developed and published by Techland, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a role-playing game that hit gold two months before its release. It’s a sequel to the 2015 Dying Light game, which was well received.

After being delayed, Dying Light 2 Stay Human is set to be released early February 2022. The game was completed in September 2021 but the team felt more optimisation was needed to ensure the game met the highest of expectations, and didn’t want to compromise.

It’ll be available on all the major consoles including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is the sequel for 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn which received good reviews when it was released. Horizon Forbidden West is set to make the second adventure even better, with a world that feels more alive and more real than ever.

Being released by Guerrilla Games, it will be available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in mid-February.

Elden Ring

This long-awaited collaboration is finally set for release in February 2022. Game of Thrones’ George R. R. Martin and developer From Software have created a dark fantasy open-world game, and everyone is anticipating that there will be exciting secrets to come.

It’ll be released on PlayStation 5 and 4, as well as Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Saints Row

In 2021 it was announced that Volition would be rebooting the Saints Row series, which is essentially an exciting mix of Grand Theft Auto with wacky combat scenarios. Leading your own gang to claim ownership of the city, Saints Row will launch in August 2022 after being delayed from its original February date.

This upcoming version of Saints Row is set to be the biggest and most ambitious story in the series, and will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.