Update Your Dining Room’s Look

Is your dining room a bit outdated? Is the upholstery on the seats falling apart? Or, maybe the wood on your non-upholstered chairs is scratched and damaged. Whatever the case is, you are in desperate need of new dining room chairs, and we’re here to help you find the right ones.

So, where should you start? The first thing you should do is take measurements. You want chairs that are not only proportionate to the table but the room as well. Keep these numbers in mind as you begin your search.

The average dining room chair is 18-inches from floor to seat. A standard table is 30 inches tall. That means buying chairs that are approximately 18-inches tall so that everyone has enough leg room when seated.

You also want to provide enough elbow room, so the chair’s width is just as important. On average, dining chairs are about 18 to 20-inches wide. If the chair has arms, it may be up to 6 inches wider. Keep 36-inches of space between the chairs and the wall. That ensures that those seated can easily move toward and away from the table. Thirty-six inches is also the distance that should be kept between the chairs and other furniture so that moving around the table isn’t difficult.

If you want everyone to feel relaxed and not like they have to keep their elbows at their sides as they eat, leave 6-inches of space between each chair. That will give everyone the elbow room they need to eat and converse happily.

Another measurement to keep in mind is the height of the dining table. If you have a counter height table, you’ll have to buy chairs that match. Nothing’s worse than having the chairs delivered only to realize they’re the wrong height.

Once you have your measurements on hand, it’s time to consider the material that would best suit your household members. Wooden chairs are heavy and solid. Their durability makes them a popular choice. But think about who will use the seating most often.

If you have children, elderly, or mobility-challenged members in your household, metal chairs are a lighter option. Their lightweight design makes it easy to pull and push them away and toward the table. Your household members will be glad they don’t have to struggle with moving a heavy chair back and forth.

What about the style of the chair? The style will convey the vibe you want to give the dining area. If you prefer a casual look, go for the armless chairs. However, if you want something more formal, a dining room chair set with high, ornate backs and arms will let guests know to be on their best behavior.

It all depends on who you entertain more often. Is it friends who come over for Saturday game nights? Or are your guests mostly work colleagues who come to discuss serious business matters? No matter the occasion, the style of your chairs will play a role in how your guests interact.

Should you go with an upholstered look or keep it simple? That all depends on your style and how comfortable your guests are in their seats.

Patterned upholstery can be fun and add a bit of your personality to the space. If you’re an animal lover, zebra and cheetah prints will give visitors a glimpse into who you are. Paisley prints come in various colors that can match any home’s palette. Upholstery is a great way to show off your creative side and inject a touch of color into neutral spaces.

The padding beneath the upholstery also brings hours of comfort to anyone seated. They provide the support needed to carry on lengthy debates and share new ideas.

Finding quality dining room chair sets that like within your price range can be challenging for some. But at 1StopBedrooms, this is not a concern. Use the convenient filter to choose a price range or customize your own according to your budget.

Find sets of dining room chairs up to 75% off and coupons you can use during checkout if applicable. That’s not the end of the savings. There’s also free white glove delivery on specially marked items and free in-home delivery on every order.

Their shipping fees aren’t masked behind high-priced furniture. Some will say they have free shipping, but it’s curbside or threshold delivery, and you’re left to haul heavy items in on your own. Here, the professional delivery team carries the heavy items inside.

If that wasn’t enough, you could also finance the order. Check and see if you qualify without hurting your credit score. Make the payments in small monthly increments by purchasing now and paying for it later. Don’t wait any longer to get the kitchen chairs you want.