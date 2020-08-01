Universal Studios Announces to Cancel Halloween Horror Nights 2020

The pandemic is the real horror of 2020 and it is stopping us from so many things. While Universal Studios are back in action after a prolonged lockdown, they are still taking measures to combat the spread of the virus. Recently, they announced that there will be no Halloween Horror Nights this year. Seems like even Halloween isn’t immune to the curse of the coronavirus pandemic!

Update from Universal Studios Hollywood on HHN 2020. To receive email updates on next year's event, please sign up at https://t.co/sT3jWwcEL7 pic.twitter.com/k3xNISkdEP — Horror Nights (@HorrorNights) July 24, 2020

On July 24, Universal Studios informed that the parks in California and Florida will not be having the age-old event of Halloween Horror Nights. Over the years, Halloween-themed events have been famous in the amusement parks. However, since it makes people stay in the dark, they will have to be in tight spaces to enjoy the atmospheric chills. These events will be challenging to pull off with safety measures during a pandemic where social distancing is necessary.

Why is Halloween Horror Nights 2020 canceled?

A post sent out through the social media handles of Universal studios showed that the Orlando Resort will focus exclusively on operating the theme parks for their daytime guests. They will take better safety protocols to do so.

It’s almost been a month since Universal Orlando reopened on June 5. Since then, people have to mandatorily wear face masks and maintain distance. On the other hand, Universal Studios Hollywood, California is still closed and doesn’t have a date set for reopening.

From the social media handles, Universal Studio told everyone that they are as disappointed as people are. But they are looking forward to serving everyone in 2021. Many people had already bought tickets that they can use for 2021 or get a refund back on the same.

How are protocols from Florida different from California?

California has come out to be a tougher state for theme parks. Florida has taken a quicker approach to revive the economy, but California refuses to do so with the rising number of cases.

Disneyland had to back off from reopening in California on June 17 as planned. However, the Walt Disney World Resort, Florida reopened all the four land-based parks. These include Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and Epcot.

Florida is also badly hit by the coronavirus. The cases have been rising ever since the lockdown measures have been lifted. Currently, Florida has 480,020 coronavirus cases in totality with 7021 deaths.