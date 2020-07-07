Understanding why People Have Been Fascinated with Jewelry

Jewelry has always fascinated humans. This is why they always tried to create more and more complex designs and use different materials such as precious stones or metals. But skull rings are in a class of their own. No other accessory has ever had this strong of a significance for the wearer. These rings have been associated with all kinds of human emotions and states and have become one of the best-selling items in the world.

How and Where Did Jewelry Appear?

There is no easy way of determining when did man decided to use various objects in order to enhance his aesthetics. Also, scientists have not yet established when did people first started attributing nominal value to pieces of sculpted rock or metal. What is certain is the fact that traces of people wearing various trinkets can be found in almost every historical period. From the first people that figured out how to carve out a rock in order to make it into a ring or how to tie seashells around their necks in order to distinguish themselves from the others, man has always been in a continuous pursuit for beauty.

The oldest piece of jewelry found until now dates from the Neanderthal period and it was found in Croatia. The piece, representing a bracelet or a necklace is around 135,000 years old and is made out of eagle talons. This lead archeologists to the conclusion that people back then understood more about adorning themselves with what they believed was special than previously thought. Also, scientists were able to determine from this find that people were capable of going to great lengths in order to retrieve what they thought was worthy of the effort and so attributing value to the pieces they created.

This fascination with jewels and the craft of shaping them still lives on to this day. Many people still see the wearing and ownership of such pieces as a form of differentiating themselves from others. The industry built upon this idea is a thriving one, with more and more people worldwide wanting to accumulate as much wealth in the form of masterly crafted items by various jewelers.

How to Choose the Right Jewelry?

Over the course of history, the wearing jewelry became more of a fashion statement than a way of showing social status. This is why some rules have been developed in order to help people all across the world make the right decisions when it comes to wearing the correct accessories. These rules, although most of them unwritten, have been passed down through history and have been adapted in accordance with the time period. Until this day they are still respected by those with a keen fashion sense and an eye for the finer things in life.

One such rule states that a woman shouldn’t wear a necklace, earrings and bracelet at the same time. Fashion makers agreed that too many trinkets, especially from the same set, are more of an eye sore than an illustration of wealth. Also, women are advised not to wear any kind of oversized piece, because that would distract others from her natural features.

One such rule regarding men states that a man shouldn’t wear too many accessories at one time. The ones that are permitted are usually a watch, as long as it isn’t something too extravagant and a tie pin. Exceptions exist in the case of married men, who can wear their rings. Any more pieces such as bracelets, necklaces or earrings are viewed as being an exaggeration and an attempt to show off, which is rarely necessary.

The History of Skull Rings

Skulls have always had a gruesome symbolism about them. They are usually associated with death, decay and the general deterioration of the human body. With skulls being such powerful symbols they have been used by artists the world over to convey the idea of mortality and of human fatalism. Religion used skulls to represent the death of the body and the separation of the spirit while painters and writers used skulls as representations of faith and even portals to another world. This is why skulls have made their way into popular culture and still have a strong impact on people today.

Skull rings aren’t a new creation. They have existed for centuries and have had various meanings attached to them. For instance, in the Victorian era, a ring with a skull was worn as a way of showing respect for the passing of a loved one. Also, this kind of rings was worn in order to remind the wearer of his own mortality.

In modern times, these rings have been associated with any kind of sub-culture, from satanic worshipers to punk-rock singers and fans. The truth is that the true meaning of a ring with a skull design depends on the person wearing it in the first place. Each person has his own accessories that help him express himself and set himself apart from the others.

Where can You Buy Skull Rings?

If in earlier times getting a skull ring required considerable efforts and sometimes huge amounts of money, due to its special design and the symbolism behind it, nowadays anybody can get this kind of ring at almost any shop that specializes in the selling of accessories. It has become a mainstream element that is available to anyone what feels a connection with the shape.

Anyone can find the right ring for them, if they are willing to do the research. The best place to start is usually the internet. A quick Google search can help anyone get at least an idea about what is available on the market at that moment, where to find it and at what price. You can start looking through the results you got in order to find something you like, or you can find a place that makes custom rings and have one especially designed for you.

Another good place to look for your special ring is the niche shops. Biker shops and rock accessories shops usually carry a wide selection of this type of rings. The advantage of going straight to a shop is the fact that you can try a few on right there, without waiting for any kind of delivery and having to deal with the disappointment of getting the wrong size or design.