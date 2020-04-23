UK Gambling Commission Shows Its Teeth with TripleBet Suspension

In recent years, the UK Gambling Commission has made a concerted effort to protect UK residents from themselves and predatory online gambling operators.

Just this week, online gambling operators will no longer be able to accept credit card deposits from its customers. That move by the UK Gambling Commission is intended to address recent statistical information that indicated as many as 20% of all online gamblers who regularly use credit cards have been displaying behaviors that typify the behaviors of someone with a significant gambling problem.

In the coming months, the UKGC is expected to take other additional steps to help keep problem gambling issues at bay. One such step is expected to be the mandatory inclusion of gambler access to the Gamstop online registry by all online gambling operators. Gamstop allows problems gamblers to self-exclude themselves from having access to all registered online gambling websites by completing one simple online registration form. Information about the casino experts guide to non-Gamstop websites is available online.

Clearly, these actions offer a clear indication the UKGC means business when it comes to protecting problem gamblers and minors. As further evidence of the Commission’s commitment to this protection was the recent pulling of Triplebet’s operating license, which was suspended on February 17 as part of a package of sanctions levied for the operator’s social responsibility and money laundering failings. A fine of £740,000 was also levied.

The operator’s failings include an clear inability or unwillingness to monitor the gambling activities of gamblers who display behaviors that are consistent with problem gambling behaviors.

In one of many similar cases, a player registered to gamble with TripleBet, lost a large sum of money, and then self-excluded on the very same day. He was subsequently able to reopen his account after the self-exclusion period of six months expired. He then proceeded to play for two consecutive days, again lost a large sum of money, before self-excluding yet again. He did this without any of the required monitoring or interaction being offered by TripleBet’s management.

According to Neil McArthur, chief executive of UKGC, in a press release: “We have repeatedly made it clear that operators must put player protection at the forefront of their activities and ensure that they have effective anti-money laundering processes in place. We will not hesitate to use our regulatory powers, including the suspension and revocation of licenses if we need to do that to protect consumers and the public from gambling-related harm.”

He later went on to add: “Any operator that doubted that we were ready and willing to use the full range of our regulatory powers should think again. All operators need to learn the lessons from this case and our other enforcement cases.”

Responsible online gamblers can take solace in knowing the UKGC is serious about protecting an online gambling industry that is growing at unprecedented rates. Moving forward, a clean and responsible online gambling community will serve the best interests of the country, the operators and the gamblers who need the protection the most.